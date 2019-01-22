Roswell, New Mexico

The Roswell, New Mexico cast shares the episodes to binge if your time is limited
In honor of EW's Fandom Week, Jeanine Mason, Michael Vlamis and Heather Hemmens select a few essential episodes of CW's extraterrestrial drama.
Roswell, New Mexico creator and star break down season 2 finale and that last-minute shock
We asked Roswell star Jeanine Mason and creator Carina Adly MacKenzie all about that mysterious alien stowaway and Liz leaving Roswell and Max behind.
Who survived the CrashCon fiasco? Find out in Roswell, New Mexico season finale sneak peek
Sense8 star Jamie Clayton arrives in Roswell, New Mexico sneak peek
On The CW drama, the actress plays an FBI agent in town to investigate a string of disappearances.
Nathan Dean Parsons on Max's return from the dead on Roswell, New Mexico
After five episodes existing only in a pod and as a figment of other people's imaginations, Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) is finally back among the living on the CW extraterrestrial drama.
Roswell, New Mexico star Lily Cowles on Isobel's self-empowerment and fangirling over Jason Behr
The actress takes us inside her character's heartbreaking grief and trauma on the CW extraterrestrial drama.
Roswell, New Mexico creator takes us inside Liz's heartbreaking shower scene
Carina Adly MacKenzie talks to EW about shooting Jeanine Mason's emotional breakdown.
Roswell, New Mexico creator on that Friday Night Lights-inspired love triangle, grief, aliens, more in season 2
Ahead of The CW drama returning for its second season on March 16, we caught up with Carina Adly MacKenzie to find out what's to come.
Nathan Dean Parsons says Max is 'fully dead' in Roswell, New Mexico season 2
Liz struggles with her grief for Max in exclusive Roswell, New Mexico season 2 promo clip
Sense8 star Jamie Clayton joins cast of Roswell, New Mexico for season 2
Roswell, New Mexico adds Grand Hotel actress Justina Adorno to cast in recurring role
Sex! Death! Dido! Roswell, New Mexico creator takes us inside that devastating season finale

Roswell, New Mexico star Jeanine Mason on the benefits of having an alien boyfriend
TV // January 22, 2019
Why the aliens on the new Roswell series drink nail polish remover instead of hot sauce
TV // January 15, 2019
Roswell, New Mexico brings diversity, murder, and politics to the tourist-trap town
TV // January 07, 2019
Vampire Diaries star Michael Trevino joins Roswell reboot
TV // March 06, 2018
Vampire Diaries boss Julie Plec signs on to Roswell reboot
TV // February 15, 2018
