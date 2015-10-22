Top Navigation
Home
Chevron Right
Room
Chevron Right
Room
Room
2015 movie
Most Recent
Jacob Tremblay returns to TIFF, a year after winning Hollywood's hearts
Jacob Tremblay returns to TIFF, a year after winning Hollywood's hearts
Read More
Next
Brie Larson toasts friendship with Jacob Tremblay in sweet photo
Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay Room photo
Read More
Next
See the most most popular passages from Emma Donoghue's 'Room'
Emma Donoghue's Room: Kindle highlights
Read More
Next
Jacob Tremblay channels 'Room' costar Brie Larson on Instagram
Jacob Tremblay channels Brie Larson on Instagram
Read More
Next
'Room': Your Oscars 2016 cheat sheet
Room: Your Oscars 2016 cheat sheet
Read More
Next
'Room' parody adds annoying roommate to best picture nominee
Room parody adds annoying roommate to best picture nominee
Read More
Next
More Room
Jacob Tremblay recounts how he met Leonardo DiCaprio
Jacob Tremblay recounts how he met Leonardo DiCaprio
Read More
Next
An appreciation of Brie Larson's best pre-'Room' roles
Brie Larson: An appreciation of her best pre-'Room' roles
Read More
Next
Jacob Tremblay celebrated Critics’ Choice win by dancing to ‘Uptown Funk’
Jacob Tremblay: Room star celebrates Critics’ Choice win with ‘Uptown Funk’ dance moves
Read More
Next
Jacob Tremblay's Critics' Choice Awards speech was adorable
Critics' Choice Awards: Jacob Tremblay wins
Read More
Next
'Room' author Emma Donoghue on Oscar nomination: 'I'm shaking with excitement'
Oscars 2016: Room writer Emma Donoghue says 'I'm shaking with excitement'
Read More
Next
'Room' author on ‘perfect’ process of adapting Oscar-nominated screenplay
Oscars 2016: Room author Emma Donoghue on adapted screenplay nomination
Read More
Next
Oscars 2016: Brie Larson says Best Actress nomination for Room makes her feel 'more understood'
Previous
Oscars 2016: Room director Lenny Abrahamson flummoxed by Oscar nomination
Brie Larson takes down the term ‘It Girl’
Make 'Room' for Brie Larson
EW Fest: See the full Oscar contenders panel with directors of Room, Spotlight, more
EW Fest directors panel: The challenges of making an Oscar contender (and the perks of helmets)
Next
All Room
Brie Larson talks about the sadness and joy of making 'Room' in exclusive video
Room video: Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay & Lenny Abrahamson on making the film
Article
//
October 22, 2015
Read More
Next
Brie Larson bonded with 'Room' costar Jacob Tremblay over 'Star Wars'
Brie Larson bonded with
Room
co-star Jacob Tremblay over
Star Wars
Movies
//
October 15, 2015
Read More
Next
See Brie Larson in exclusive first clip from 'Room'
Room: Brie Larson worries about life outside in exclusive first clip
Article
//
October 12, 2015
Read More
Next
'Room': EW review
'Room': EW review
Article
//
October 08, 2015
Read More
Next
This new preview of 'Room' will make you want to call your mom
Room: See Brie Larson in new preview
Article
//
October 08, 2015
Read More
Next
Brie Larson serenades her 'Room' costar for his 9th birthday
Brie Larson serenades her Room costar Jacob Tremblay for his 9th birthday
Article
//
October 05, 2015
Read More
Next
'Room' wins People’s Choice Award at TIFF
TIFF 2015: Room wins People’s Choice Award
Article
//
September 20, 2015
Read More
Next
'Room' wows Toronto, gains awards momentum
TIFF 2015: Room wows Toronto, gains awards momentum
Article
//
September 14, 2015
Read More
Next
See the emotional new trailer for Brie Larson's 'Room'
Room trailer: Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay make an emotional escape
Article
//
September 09, 2015
Read More
Next
8 things you need to know about 'Room'
8 things you need to know about Room
Article
//
July 30, 2015
Read More
Next
Brie Larson's 'Room' gets October release date
Room starring Brie Larson gets October release date
Article
//
July 29, 2015
Read More
Next
Room
Room
Article
//
September 08, 2010
Read More
Next
