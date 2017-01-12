Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Chevron Right
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Share
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Most Recent
Stellan Skarsgard joins 'Rogue One' prequel series on Disney+
Stellan Skarsgard joins Disney+
Rogue One
prequel series cast
Read More
Next
The best quotes from all the 'Star Wars' movies
The best quotes from all the
Star Wars
movies
Read More
Next
Ranking the best 'Star Wars' lightsaber battles, from 'A New Hope' to 'Rise of Skywalker'
Ranking the best lightsaber battles in
Star Wars,
from
A New Hope
to
Rise of Skywalker
Read More
Next
Here's what critics said about every 'Star Wars' movie when it came out
Here's what critics said about every
Star Wars
movie when it came out
Read More
Next
Watch all the new 'Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventure' animated shorts
Watch all the new
Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventure
animated shorts
Read More
Next
Forest Whitaker thinks his 'Rogue One' character embraces the dark side of 'Star Wars'
Forest Whitaker thinks his
Rogue One
character embraces the dark side of
Star Wars
Read More
Next
More Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
'Star Wars' franchise surpasses $4 billion, the price of Disney's Lucasfilm buy
Star Wars
franchise surpasses $4 billion, the price of Disney's Lucasfilm buy
Read More
Next
'Rogue One' is coming to Netflix in July
Rogue One
is coming to Netflix in July
Fans will soon have easy access to the first
Star Wars
anthology film
Read More
Next
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Riz Ahmed, and more celebrate
Star Wars
Day
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Riz Ahmed, and more celebrate
Star Wars
Day
Read More
Next
Jyn Erso becomes a 'Rebel Rising' in Beth Revis' new book
Rogue One
: Jyn Erso becomes a
Rebel Rising
in Beth Revis' new book
Read More
Next
Sith Lord spotted on Air Force One during press conference
Sith Lord spotted on Air Force One during press conference
Read More
Next
Here's a complete roundup of EW's 'Rogue One' revelations
Here's a complete roundup of EW's
Rogue One
revelations
Read More
Next
In
Rogue One
, Riz Ahmed almost played a madman engineer named Bokan
Ahmed took the 'Star Wars' job thinking he would play someone else
Close
Close
Previous
Rogue One
almost had a bonus Vader scene — killing a major character
Rogue One
alternate ending revealed: A lifesaving escape
Here are the bonus features on the
Rogue One
Blu-ray release
Star Wars
will not digitally recreate Carrie Fisher for next film
Rogue One
mystery solved: Did the Hammerhead crew survive?
Next
All Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Inside Marvel's 'Rogue One' comic adaptation
Inside Marvel's
Rogue One
comic adaptation
Books
//
January 12, 2017
Read More
Next
Stormtroopers aren't impressed with Felicity Jones' 'SNL' promo
Stormtroopers aren't impressed with Felicity Jones'
SNL
promo
TV
//
January 11, 2017
Read More
Next
See how 'Rogue One' recreated Peter Cushing and Carrie Fisher
See how
Rogue One
recreated Peter Cushing and Carrie Fisher
Movies
//
January 06, 2017
Read More
Next
Diego Luna shares fan story about diversity in 'Rogue One'
Diego Luna 'got emotional' over fan story about diversity in
Rogue One
Movies
//
January 04, 2017
Read More
Next
'Rogue One' initially had an opening crawl, director Gareth Edwards says
Rogue One
initially had an opening crawl, director Gareth Edwards says
Movies
//
January 03, 2017
Read More
Next
'Rogue One' ends 2016 as second-biggest domestic movie of the year
Rogue One
ends 2016 as second-biggest domestic movie of the year
Movies
//
January 02, 2017
Read More
Next
Darth Vader's 'Rogue One' scene gets 16-bit makeover
Darth Vader's
Rogue One
scene gets 16-bit makeover
Movies
//
December 30, 2016
Read More
Next
'Rogue One': Watch Darth Vader's scene recreated with LEGO bricks
Rogue One
: Watch Darth Vader's epic scene recreated with LEGO bricks
Movies
//
December 29, 2016
Read More
Next
'Rogue One' rockets past $600 million at global box office
Rogue One
rockets past $600 million at global box office
Movies
//
December 28, 2016
Read More
Next
'Rogue One' passes $500 million worldwide
Rogue One
passes $500 million worldwide
Movies
//
December 26, 2016
Read More
Next
Dermot Mulroney plays cello on the 'Rogue One' soundtrack
Rogue One
: Dermot Mulroney plays cello on Michael Giacchino's
Star Wars
score
Movies
//
December 21, 2016
Read More
Next
'Rogue One' handcuffed Jyn Erso with 'Star Wars' nostalgia
Rogue One
handcuffed Jyn Erso with
Star Wars
nostalgia
Movies
//
December 21, 2016
Read More
Next
See Saw Gerrera from ‘Rogue One’ return in animated ‘Star Wars: Rebels’
See
Rogue One
's Saw Gerrera return in animated
Star Wars: Rebels
Movies
//
December 20, 2016
Read More
Next
This Gingerbread Death Star takes the holidays to a new level
Gingerbread Death Star will blast your gingerbread house to pieces
Movies
//
December 20, 2016
Read More
Next
'Star Wars' dates: Here's when the next 3 movies are released
Star Wars
dates: Here's when the next 3 movies are released
Article
//
December 20, 2016
Read More
Next
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story launches into weekend with $71 million
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
launches into weekend with $71.1 million
Movies
//
December 17, 2016
Read More
Next
Mark Hamill's 'Rogue One' review: It 'grabs you from the first frame'
Rogue One: Mark Hamill tweets review of new Star Wars movie
Article
//
December 17, 2016
Read More
Next
Kenny Baker, 'Star Wars' R2-D2, is remembered by his son
Star Wars: Kenny Baker, Star Wars' R2-D2, remembered by his son
Article
//
December 16, 2016
Read More
Next
'Rogue One' doesn’t have an opening crawl — but should it?
Rogue One doesn’t have an opening crawl — but should it?
Article
//
December 16, 2016
Read More
Next
'Rogue One' parent's guide: Should you take the kids?
Rogue One parent's guide: Should you take the kids?
Article
//
December 16, 2016
Read More
Next
'Rogue One' scores biggest Thursday opening of the year
Star Wars: Rogue One box office scores biggest Thursday opening of the year
Article
//
December 16, 2016
Read More
Next
See an early K-2SO in exclusive 'Rogue One' concept art
Rogue One concept art: See an early K-2SO and more
Article
//
December 20, 2016
Read More
Next
'Rogue One': The complete collection of EW's 'Star Wars' coverage
Rogue One: Complete collection of EW's coverage
Article
//
December 16, 2016
Read More
Next
'Rogue One': Spotify left a 'Star Wars' Easter egg on the soundtrack
Rogue One: Spotify left a Star Wars Easter egg on the soundtrack
Article
//
December 16, 2016
Read More
Next
Wil Wheaton subtly trolls 'Rogue One' screening with 'Star Trek' scarf
Rogue One: Wil Wheaton subtly trolls Star Wars screening with Star Trek scarf
Article
//
December 16, 2016
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.