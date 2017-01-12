Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Most Recent

Stellan Skarsgard joins 'Rogue One' prequel series on Disney+

Stellan Skarsgard joins Disney+ Rogue One prequel series cast

Read More
The best quotes from all the 'Star Wars' movies

The best quotes from all the Star Wars movies

Read More
Ranking the best 'Star Wars' lightsaber battles, from 'A New Hope' to 'Rise of Skywalker'

Ranking the best lightsaber battles in Star Wars, from A New Hope to Rise of Skywalker

Read More
Here's what critics said about every 'Star Wars' movie when it came out

Here's what critics said about every Star Wars movie when it came out

Read More
Watch all the new 'Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventure' animated shorts

Watch all the new Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventure animated shorts

Read More
Forest Whitaker thinks his 'Rogue One' character embraces the dark side of 'Star Wars'

Forest Whitaker thinks his Rogue One character embraces the dark side of Star Wars

Read More

More Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

'Star Wars' franchise surpasses $4 billion, the price of Disney's Lucasfilm buy

Star Wars franchise surpasses $4 billion, the price of Disney's Lucasfilm buy

Read More
'Rogue One' is coming to Netflix in July

Rogue One is coming to Netflix in July

Fans will soon have easy access to the first Star Wars anthology film
Read More
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Riz Ahmed, and more celebrate Star Wars Day

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Riz Ahmed, and more celebrate Star Wars Day

Read More
Jyn Erso becomes a 'Rebel Rising' in Beth Revis' new book

Rogue One: Jyn Erso becomes a Rebel Rising in Beth Revis' new book

Read More
Sith Lord spotted on Air Force One during press conference

Sith Lord spotted on Air Force One during press conference

Read More
Here's a complete roundup of EW's 'Rogue One' revelations

Here's a complete roundup of EW's Rogue One revelations

Read More

In Rogue One, Riz Ahmed almost played a madman engineer named Bokan

Ahmed took the 'Star Wars' job thinking he would play someone else

All Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Inside Marvel's 'Rogue One' comic adaptation

Inside Marvel's Rogue One comic adaptation

Books // January 12, 2017
Read More
Stormtroopers aren't impressed with Felicity Jones' 'SNL' promo

Stormtroopers aren't impressed with Felicity Jones' SNL promo

TV // January 11, 2017
Read More
See how 'Rogue One' recreated Peter Cushing and Carrie Fisher

See how Rogue One recreated Peter Cushing and Carrie Fisher

Movies // January 06, 2017
Read More
Diego Luna shares fan story about diversity in 'Rogue One'

Diego Luna 'got emotional' over fan story about diversity in Rogue One

Movies // January 04, 2017
Read More
'Rogue One' initially had an opening crawl, director Gareth Edwards says

Rogue One initially had an opening crawl, director Gareth Edwards says

Movies // January 03, 2017
Read More
'Rogue One' ends 2016 as second-biggest domestic movie of the year

Rogue One ends 2016 as second-biggest domestic movie of the year

Movies // January 02, 2017
Read More
Darth Vader's 'Rogue One' scene gets 16-bit makeover

Darth Vader's Rogue One scene gets 16-bit makeover

Movies // December 30, 2016
Read More
'Rogue One': Watch Darth Vader's scene recreated with LEGO bricks

Rogue One: Watch Darth Vader's epic scene recreated with LEGO bricks

Movies // December 29, 2016
Read More
'Rogue One' rockets past $600 million at global box office

Rogue One rockets past $600 million at global box office

Movies // December 28, 2016
Read More
'Rogue One' passes $500 million worldwide

Rogue One passes $500 million worldwide

Movies // December 26, 2016
Read More
Dermot Mulroney plays cello on the 'Rogue One' soundtrack

Rogue One: Dermot Mulroney plays cello on Michael Giacchino's Star Wars score

Movies // December 21, 2016
Read More
'Rogue One' handcuffed Jyn Erso with 'Star Wars' nostalgia

Rogue One handcuffed Jyn Erso with Star Wars nostalgia

Movies // December 21, 2016
Read More
See Saw Gerrera from ‘Rogue One’ return in animated ‘Star Wars: Rebels’

See Rogue One's Saw Gerrera return in animated Star Wars: Rebels

Movies // December 20, 2016
Read More
This Gingerbread Death Star takes the holidays to a new level

Gingerbread Death Star will blast your gingerbread house to pieces

Movies // December 20, 2016
Read More
'Star Wars' dates: Here's when the next 3 movies are released

Star Wars dates: Here's when the next 3 movies are released

Article // December 20, 2016
Read More
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story launches into weekend with $71 million

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story launches into weekend with $71.1 million

Movies // December 17, 2016
Read More
Mark Hamill's 'Rogue One' review: It 'grabs you from the first frame'

Rogue One: Mark Hamill tweets review of new Star Wars movie

Article // December 17, 2016
Read More
Kenny Baker, 'Star Wars' R2-D2, is remembered by his son

Star Wars: Kenny Baker, Star Wars' R2-D2, remembered by his son

Article // December 16, 2016
Read More
'Rogue One' doesn’t have an opening crawl — but should it?

Rogue One doesn’t have an opening crawl — but should it?

Article // December 16, 2016
Read More
'Rogue One' parent's guide: Should you take the kids?

Rogue One parent's guide: Should you take the kids?

Article // December 16, 2016
Read More
'Rogue One' scores biggest Thursday opening of the year

Star Wars: Rogue One box office scores biggest Thursday opening of the year

Article // December 16, 2016
Read More
See an early K-2SO in exclusive 'Rogue One' concept art

Rogue One concept art: See an early K-2SO and more

Article // December 20, 2016
Read More
'Rogue One': The complete collection of EW's 'Star Wars' coverage

Rogue One: Complete collection of EW's coverage

Article // December 16, 2016
Read More
'Rogue One': Spotify left a 'Star Wars' Easter egg on the soundtrack

Rogue One: Spotify left a Star Wars Easter egg on the soundtrack

Article // December 16, 2016
Read More
Wil Wheaton subtly trolls 'Rogue One' screening with 'Star Trek' scarf

Rogue One: Wil Wheaton subtly trolls Star Wars screening with Star Trek scarf

Article // December 16, 2016
Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com