Rocky

Most Recent

'Rocky IV' actors Dolph Lundgren and Carl Weathers reunite for a 'rematch'

Rocky IV actors Dolph Lundgren and Carl Weathers reunite for a 'rematch'

Read More
'Rocky' movies, original 'Child's Play' among new titles coming to Hulu in July

Rocky movies, original Child's Play among new titles coming to Hulu in July

Veronica Mars season 4 and Drop Dead Gorgeous are also hitting the streaming service
Read More
Sylvester Stallone kept the two turtles from 'Rocky' — and they're now 44

Sylvester Stallone kept the two turtles from Rocky — and they're now 44

Read More
Was 'Rocky' really the Best Picture of 1976?

Oscar Flashback: Was Rocky really the Best Picture of 1976?

Read More
Sylvester Stallone posts rare shot of 'Rocky' deleted scene

Sylvester Stallone posts rare shot of Rocky deleted scene

Read More
'Rocky' and 'Karate Kid' director John G. Avildsen dies at 81

Rocky and Karate Kid director John G. Avildsen dies at 81

Read More

More Rocky

Carl Weathers debates whether 'Rocky' is a sports movie or a love story

Carl Weathers debates whether Rocky is a sports movie or a love story

The actor also explains how he landed the role of Apollo Creed
Read More
'Rocky' vets Sylvester Stallone, Carl Weathers reunite at Golden Globes

Rocky vets Sylvester Stallone, Carl Weathers reunite at Golden Globes

Read More
'Rocky' actor Tony Burton dead at 78

Rocky actor Tony Burton dead at 78

Read More
Sylvester Stallone shares throwback 'Rocky' photos

Rocky: Sylvester Stallone shares throwback photos from Apollo Creed fight

Read More
'Rocky' musical to get knocked off Broadway in August

'Rocky' musical to get knocked off Broadway in August

Read More
Firsts & Worsts: Andy Karl on meeting Stallone, angry 'Rocky' fans

Firsts & Worsts: Andy Karl on meeting Stallone, angry 'Rocky' fans

Read More

Broadway's 'Rocky': Go behind the scenes of the climactic fight scene

All Rocky

'The Dark Knight Rises' TV spot: Echoes of Rocky?

'The Dark Knight Rises' TV spot: Echoes of Rocky?

Article // May 28, 2012
Read More
Gonna fly now! A knockout, ''Rocky''-inspired book

Gonna fly now! A knockout, ''Rocky''-inspired book

Article // January 07, 2007
Read More
The best boxing films on DVD

The best boxing films on DVD

Article // November 18, 2005
Read More
Rocky Balboa is the Old Faithful of the week

Rocky Balboa is the Old Faithful of the week

Article // October 21, 2005
Read More
How ''Rocky'' nabbed Best Picture

How ''Rocky'' nabbed Best Picture

Article // February 19, 2002
Read More
The Weathers Report

The Weathers Report

Article // April 20, 2001
Read More
The 'Rocky' series

The 'Rocky' series

Article // April 26, 1996
Read More
''Rocky'''s winning release

''Rocky'''s winning release

Article // November 17, 1995
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com