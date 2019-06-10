Rocketman (2019 movie)

Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Most Recent

Elton John slams Vatican for 'investing millions' in Rocketman and still refusing to bless gay marriages
Elton John calls out the Vatican's 'hypocrisy' after the church refused to bless gay marriage, but reportedly pumped millions into his 2019 biopic 'Rocketman.'
Elton John says Taron Egerton should've been Oscar-nominated for Rocketman
Elton John calls winning Best Original Song Oscar with Bernie Taupin 'a dream for us'
Elton John brings a blast of color to Oscars with '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' performance
What you will — and won't — see during Elton John's Oscar performance
Elton John will perform at Sunday's Academy Awards before hosting his annual AIDS fundraiser. Here's what to expect at the Oscars and the viewing party.
Elton John pledges $1 million to 'heartbreaking' Australian fire relief efforts
Singer-songwriter made the announcement on stage at a Sydney concert.
Advertisement

More Rocketman (2019 movie)

Taron Egerton thanks Elton John in Golden Globe win for playing him: 'Thank you for being my friend'
Elton John celebrates 'first time' awards win with longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin at Golden Globes
'It's my first time I've ever won an award with him. We never won a Grammy!' the Rocketman producer said of his 'Candle in the Wind' cowriter after winning Best Original Song.
How Taron Egerton's Rocketman role of a lifetime became a lifelong gig
Taron Egerton reveals drag name Elton John gave him after Rocketman — and how he cross-dressed as thanks
Elton John and Taron Egerton reunite to perform at 'Rocketman Live in Concert'
The most dramatic moments in Elton John's memoir that you didn't see in Rocketman
Rocketman live concert experience coming to Los Angeles with Elton John, Taron Egerton

All Rocketman (2019 movie)

Watch Taron Egerton and Elton John perform a surprise duet of 'Your Song'
Music // June 10, 2019
Taron Egerton and Richard Madden ate soft-shell crab at Elton John's house, and other Rocketman secrets
Movies // June 03, 2019
7 great Elton John songs that aren't in Rocketman
Music // June 02, 2019
The Elton John songs you won't be able to get out of your head after watching Rocketman
Movies // June 01, 2019
Watch Rocketman star Taron Egerton sing a duet with the real Elton John
Movies // June 01, 2019
Fact-checking Rocketman: Elton John's real life versus movie fiction
Movies // May 31, 2019
Elton meets Freddie: Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek celebrates Rocketman premiere
Movies // May 31, 2019
Everything you need to know about Taron Egerton and Richard Madden's friendship, from the Rocketman stars themselves
Movies // May 31, 2019
Taron Egerton reveals the one Elton John song he wishes were in Rocketman
Movies // May 29, 2019
Elton John says 'some studios wanted to tone down the sex and drugs' in Rocketman
Movies // May 28, 2019
Elton John biopic Rocketman offers razzle-dazzle filmmaking with heart: EW review
Movie Reviews // May 23, 2019
Richard Madden says cutting sex scenes in Rocketman would have been a 'disservice'
Movies // May 23, 2019
See Taron Egerton perform 'Crocodile Rock' in this exclusive Rocketman clip
Movies // May 21, 2019
Cannes reviews mostly lukewarm on Elton John 'bio-musical fantasy' Rocketman
Film Festivals // May 16, 2019
Taron Egerton brought to tears as Rocketman gets standing ovation at Cannes
Movies // May 16, 2019
Penélope Cruz, Rocketman, more among 2019 Cannes Film Festival lineup
Film Festivals // April 18, 2019
Taron Egerton debuts new Rocketman clip showing the rise and turbulent life of Elton John
Movies // April 04, 2019
Rocketman director promises 'no holds barred' biopic after report of censoring gay scene
Movies // March 23, 2019
Watch Taron Egerton and Elton John perform 'Tiny Dancer' together at Oscars party
Movies // February 25, 2019
Taron Egerton and Richard Madden learned to dance together for Rocketman
Movies // February 22, 2019
Rocketman: First full trailer for joyous Elton John biopic
Trailers // February 21, 2019
Taron Egerton covers Elton John's 'Tiny Dancer' in new Rocketman sneak peek
Trailers // February 19, 2019
Taron Egerton rocks out as Elton John in first Rocketman trailer
Movies // October 01, 2018
Taron Egerton dons gold lamé as Elton John in Rocketman first look photo
Movies // September 28, 2018
Trump says he still has 'Rocket Man' CD: 'It will be given' to Kim Jong-un at later time
Music // July 06, 2018
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com