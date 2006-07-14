Dalton Ross on Boy George's cruel and unusual punishment
Plus: EW's senior editor reveals his obsession with a certain ''Rock Star'' contestant, and shares an e-mail from Stephen King himself!Read More
''Rock Star: Supernova'' winner Lukas speaks
The Canadian rocker talks about backstage and on-stage rivalries and his unique lookRead More
The ''Rock Star'' finale: The band picks a winner
Agreeing with the viewers' choice, the Artists Formerly Known as Supernova finally have a lead singerRead More
''Rock Star'': The rockers sing their own tunes
Toby triumphs, Dilana hops back on track, and Storm acts ''Ladylike''Read More
''Rock Star'': Psychodrama among the singers
During viewers' choice week, the performances are overshadowed by a meltdown at the houseRead More
''Rock Star: Supernova'': Dilana goes crazy
The fan favorite may have blown her lead with her off-putting offstage words and deedsRead More