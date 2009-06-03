Rock of Ages

Most Recent

This Week on Stage: Hugh Jackman, Glenn Close and 'Side Show' storm Broadway's busiest fall week
'Rock of Ages' to close on Broadway
Alice Cooper rocks 'Rock of Ages'
'Rock of Ages': Best part of movie?
'Rock of Ages': Tom Cruise rules
Rock of Ages review -- Video
Advertisement

More Rock of Ages

Rock of Ages
'Rock of Ages': Alec Baldwin's hair-raising transformation
Big dreams, big hair
'Rock of Ages' soundtrack art and track listing revealed - EXCLUSIVE
'Rock of Ages' trailer: Tom Cruise sings!
'Rock of Ages' new trailer: So cheesy it's awesome?
Tom Cruise 'Rock of Ages' photo

All Rock of Ages

Rock of Ages
Article // June 03, 2009
Rock of Ages
Article // April 07, 2009
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com