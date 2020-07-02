Most Recent
From the EW archives: Tom Hanks talks Road to Perdition
He's bad to the bone as an enforcer working for gangster Paul Newman. But will crime pay for 'Road to Perdition' star Tom Hanks? Read More
The Road Less Traveled
HOW MAX ALLAN COLLINS' LITTLE-KNOWN GRAPHIC NOVEL FOUND ITS WAY TO HOLLYWOOD Read More
How ''Road to Perdition'' changed for the big screen
Max Allan Collins tells EW.com the ways in which his graphic novel was altered to make Tom Hanks' summer blockbuster
Tom Hanks and Paul Newman on playing bad guys
Tom Hanks and Paul Newman talk about their trip to the dark side via the ''Road to Perdition'' -- an excerpt from Entertainment Weekly's July 19, 2002, cover story
