Riverdale

Riverdale recap: Percival kills more than one beloved Riverdale resident
Riverdale boss says [Spoiler] is really dead, promises 'wild' season finale
'It does set up the rest of Betty's emotional season story,' showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tells EW.
Riverdale recap: [Spoiler] dies in the season 6 musical episode
Welcome to SlaughterCon.
Riverdale boss on choosing American Psycho for this season's musical episode
Watch a sneak peek from the musical episode.
Riverdale recap: Charles returns as Archie puts a temporary stop to Percival
Archie's a union man! Charles is back! And Jug is… broken?
Riverdale prepares for the end with a seventh and final season
Season 7 of the hit teen drama will be the last.
Riverdale recap: Veronica is venomous and Archie says 'forge me now'
Are we returning to ships of the past, or was that Veronica-Archie kiss truly platonic?
Meet Cheryl's former crush Heather in Riverdale first look
Caroline Day will debut as the Greendale librarian in the May 22 episode.
Riverdale recap: Percival uses literature as a weapon
Riverdale recap: A fog forces some serious conversations
Betty tells Archie she might be pregnant in exclusive Riverdale sneak peek
Riverdale recap: Tabitha travels through time in one of the series' strangest episodes
Tabitha's going back in time in first look photos from Riverdale time-travel episode

Sometimes, you have to travel through time to figure out how to stop a villain.

CW pushes Riverdale season 6 return back two weeks
TV // January 14, 2022
Riverdale recap: Jughead makes a major sacrifice for Rivervale
Recaps // December 14, 2021
Riverdale boss reveals most-debated stories and the ones he's proudest of as series hits 100 episodes
TV // December 14, 2021
[Spoiler] is back from the dead in an exclusive script page from the Riverdale 100th episode
TV // December 13, 2021
Riverdale recap: Sabrina helps Cheryl with a life-changing spell
Recaps // December 07, 2021
Kiernan Shipka previews Sabrina's time on Riverdale, says 'the door's open' to future stories
TV // December 07, 2021
Sabrina lands in Riverdale and gets right to spellcasting with Cheryl in exclusive sneak peek
TV // December 03, 2021
Riverdale recap: The devil drags [Spoiler] to hell
Recaps // November 30, 2021
Riverdale recap: Rivervale claims another victim
Recaps // November 23, 2021
Riverdale boss on that Rivervale twist: '[Spoiler] is dead'
TV // November 16, 2021
Archie and Betty want to start a family in exclusive Riverdale sneak peek
TV // November 16, 2021
Mark Consuelos leaving Riverdale after 4 seasons
TV // October 07, 2021
Riverdale finale recap: Archie and Betty reunite only to… go up in flames?
Recaps // October 06, 2021
Veronica holds Hiram captive in Riverdale sneak peek
TV // September 22, 2021
Riverdale recap: Cheryl believes she's a saint
Recaps // September 15, 2021
Ashleigh Murray on why she wanted to return to Riverdale for Josie-centric episode
TV // September 07, 2021
Riverdale recap: Cheryl's paintings provide some answers
Recaps // September 01, 2021
Which Riverdale character are you? Take this quiz and find out
TV // August 20, 2021
Riverdale recap: Hiram gets an origin story
Recaps // August 18, 2021
Riverdale recap: Archie starts rounding up Hiram's criminals
Recaps // August 11, 2021
Watch Riverdale stars crack up in season 4 gag reel
TV // August 11, 2021
Riverdale boss previews Hiram's origin story, a Jughead-centric episode, and more
TV // August 11, 2021
Watch Cheryl perform Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love' in Riverdale sneak peek
TV // March 23, 2021
Riverdale recap: Back to school for more epic highs and lows of high school football
Recaps // February 24, 2021
Riverdale showrunner talks Cheryl's evolution — and more Toni moving forward
TV // February 10, 2021
