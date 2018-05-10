Rick and Morty

Most Recent

Former CNN anchor Rick Sanchez says he inspired Rick and Morty's titular mad scientist
"It's kind of like my name was hijacked," Sanchez said on his podcast.
Rick and Morty to get the anime treatment in new spin-off show
Sci-fi duo will continue adventures in Rick and Morty: The Anime.
Rick and Morty introduces Rick's oceanic nemesis in season 5 premiere clip
Rick and Morty turn into babies for Adult Swim's annual April Fools' Day prank
It's baby Rick and baby Morty!
Rick and Morty reveals season 5 premiere date, new trailer
Adult Swim announced Rick and Morty season 5 will premiere this June.
Rick and Morty posts season 5 scene online
Advertisement

More Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty reveals a Super Bowl ad for Pringles
Rick and Morty recap: Jerry gets moon shoes and Morty gets mixed up in a snake race war
Jerry gets moon shoes and Morty gets mixed up in a snake race war. Because why not.
'Rick and Morty' recap: Matthew Broderick and the Sex Dragons
Rick and Morty recap: Elon Musk and the Heist-o-ron
Rick and Morty recap: Taika Waititi and the poop bandit
Rick and Morty season 4 premieres with a thrilling multiversal time-twister
Rick and Morty trailer released for long-awaited season 4

All Rick and Morty

Uh-oh. Kanye West is a huge Rick and Morty fan.
TV // May 10, 2018
Rick and Morty reveal expanded Funko toy lineup
TV // January 22, 2018
McDonald's Szechuan Sauce will return this winter after Rick & Morty fan revolt
TV // October 08, 2017
Rick and Morty-themed McDonald's Szechuan sauce selling for insane prices on eBay
TV // October 08, 2017
McDonald's bringing back Szechuan sauce after Rick and Morty reference
TV // October 02, 2017
Rick and Morty co-creator lists his Top 5 episodes (and 1 he hates)
TV // September 29, 2017
Rick and Morty co-creator slams trolls attacking their female writers
TV // September 21, 2017
Rick and Morty creators tease season 3 story lines for Beth, Summer
Comic-Con // July 27, 2017
Rick and Morty gets trippy in NSFW promo
TV // July 16, 2017
Rick and Morty season 3 gets premiere date and trailer
TV // June 29, 2017
Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon clarifies season 3 delay
TV // June 24, 2017
6 comics not to miss on Free Comic Book Day 2017
Books // May 05, 2017
Here's a first look at the official Rick and Morty coloring book
TV // April 21, 2017
'Rick and Morty' comic will be based on mobile game 'Pocket Mortys'
Article // December 16, 2016
Rick and Morty: A beginner's episode guide
Article // August 01, 2016
Dan Harmon at Comic-Con: Rick gets free from jail in the Rick and Morty premiere
Comic-Con // July 22, 2016
Pocket Mortys releases early on iOS, Android
Article // January 13, 2016
Pocket Mortys Pokemon-like game release date, details
Article // January 06, 2016
EW's Best of 2015: How the Rick & Morty creates interdimensional TV
Article // December 16, 2015
Stephen Colbert on Rick and Morty: Voices an alien in exclusive clip
Article // August 26, 2015
Rick and Morty renewed for season 3
Article // August 12, 2015
'Rick and Morty' creators want you to eat old mayonnaise in new cartoon
Article // August 11, 2015
Rick & Morty: Justin Roiland burping questions interview
Article // July 24, 2015
'Rick and Morty' comic book preview: An exclusive first look at the cover and the first six pages of issue no. 1
Article // January 21, 2015
'Rick and Morty' mobile game lets you pop balloons all day like Jerry
Article // December 10, 2014
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com