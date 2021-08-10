Respect (2021 movie)

Respect review: Jennifer Hudson stars in lackluster Aretha Franklin biopic
Liesl Tommy's dutiful account of the Queen of Soul's career doesn't measure up to its subject.
Jennifer Hudson honors Aretha Franklin's 'spirit' with original 'Respect' song 'Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)'
Jennifer Hudson honors Aretha Franklin's 'spirit' with original Respect song 'Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)'
The Oscar and Grammy winner co-wrote the song with Grammy winner Carole King and songwriter Jamie Hartman.
Aretha Franklin fights to find her voice in new Respect trailer
Jennifer Hudson's 'Respect' is finally near after many delays, and the latest trailer for the Aretha Franklin biopic shows the singer fighting to find her voice.
Respect star Jennifer Hudson on covering Aretha Franklin for American Idol audition
The Oscar-winning actress reflects on coming "full circle" playing Franklin in a new biopic after auditioning for American Idol with one of the late diva's songs.
Amazing Grace: Jennifer Hudson becomes Aretha Franklin in at-long-last biopic Respect
Hudson takes on the role of a lifetime in the upcoming film. Good thing she was anointed by the Queen of Soul herself.