Requiem for a Dream

Most Recent

Requiem for a Dream 15th Anniversary: Clint Mansell on the ubiquity of 'Lux Aeterna'

Requiem for a Dream 15th Anniversary: Clint Mansell on the ubiquity of 'Lux Aeterna'

Composer Clint Mansell on its hip-hop roots and how he feels about its use in trailers
Read More
Requiem for a Dream

Requiem for a Dream

Read More
Ellen Burstyn

Ellen Burstyn

'Requiem for a Dream'
Read More
Requiem for a Dream

Requiem for a Dream

Darren Aronofsky|Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly, Marlon Wayans, Ellen Burstyn|OCTOBER
Read More
''Requiem for a Dream''

''Requiem for a Dream''

Ellen Burstyn may snag an oscar for her role in Darren Aronofsky's film
Read More
Darren Aronofsky offers the latest about ''Batman''

Darren Aronofsky offers the latest about ''Batman''

Plus, the ''Requiem for a Dream'' director tells EW about his unnerving new website
Read More

More Requiem for a Dream

'Requiem for a Dream': EW review

'Requiem for a Dream': EW review

Read More
The grim heroin drama ''Requiem'' deserves a break from the pols

The grim heroin drama ''Requiem'' deserves a break from the pols

This brilliant indie is being hurt by election year moralism, says Lisa Schwarzbaum
Read More

All Requiem for a Dream

Requiem for a Dream

Requiem for a Dream

Article // October 05, 2000
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com