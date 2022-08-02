Renaissance (2022 album)

Beyoncé and Madonna join forces for 'The Queens Remix' of 'Break My Soul'
Call it a crowning achievement.
Tina Knowles blesses newswoman's adorable Beyoncé-themed traffic report
"Now, if you're just waking up, I hope that you had some 'Sweet Dreams,' but traffic is getting 'Heated,' and it's starting to 'Break My Soul' just a little bit."
On Beyoncé's Renaissance: To be queer, gifted, and Black…oh what a lovely, precious dream
With 'Renaissance,' Beyoncé envisions the American Dream for those to whom it had always been unattainable: the ballroom community that served as inspiration for the album.
Beyoncé may be slowly removing the Kelis sample in 'Energy' from Renaissance
Apple and Tidal have a slightly changed version, meanwhile Spotify currently has the original streaming — for now.
Monica Lewinsky asks Beyoncé to remove name from 'Partition'
The Grammy winner is set to remove a lyric from a Renaissance song over concerns of ableism, and now the former White House intern suggests her name be removed from a 2013 song as well.
Renaissance review: Beyoncé's seventh solo album is a master class in the evolution of dance music
The singer's shape-shifting latest celebrates the escapist world of the club, whirling through genres and name-checking floor-fillers that have ruled discotheques and warehouses for decades.
Beyoncé to rework Renaissance lyric after ableism accusations
Beyoncé is making an alteration to the lyrics of her track "Heated" after being hit with accusations of ableism.
Grace Jones joins Beyoncé's Renaissance after rejecting 'temporary attention' from pop collaborations
The "Slave to the Rhythm" singer appears on Bey's new album after writing in her 2015 memoir that she was 'okay not worrying about a new audience' by working with contemporary pop stars.
Beyoncé addresses Renaissance leak, thanks fans for 'love and protection'
Beyoncé's epic Donna Summer sample on Renaissance is sooOo goOood
Beyoncé dedicates Renaissance to her gay uncle and 'fallen angels' of club culture
Beyoncé's 10 best top 10 songs
Beyoncé lands first solo top 10 single in 6 years with 'Break My Soul'

Though she recently hit No. 1 with Megan Thee Stallion, "Break My Soul" marks Beyoncé's first solo Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single since 2016's "Formation."

