Renaissance (2022 album)

Beyoncé and Madonna join forces for 'The Queens Remix' of 'Break My Soul'
Call it a crowning achievement.
Tina Knowles blesses newswoman's adorable Beyoncé-themed traffic report
"Now, if you're just waking up, I hope that you had some 'Sweet Dreams,' but traffic is getting 'Heated,' and it's starting to 'Break My Soul' just a little bit."
On Beyoncé's Renaissance: To be queer, gifted, and Black…oh what a lovely, precious dream
With 'Renaissance,' Beyoncé envisions the American Dream for those to whom it had always been unattainable: the ballroom community that served as inspiration for the album.
Beyoncé may be slowly removing the Kelis sample in 'Energy' from Renaissance
Apple and Tidal have a slightly changed version, meanwhile Spotify currently has the original streaming — for now.
Monica Lewinsky asks Beyoncé to remove name from 'Partition'
The Grammy winner is set to remove a lyric from a Renaissance song over concerns of ableism, and now the former White House intern suggests her name be removed from a 2013 song as well.
Renaissance review: Beyoncé's seventh solo album is a master class in the evolution of dance music
The singer's shape-shifting latest celebrates the escapist world of the club, whirling through genres and name-checking floor-fillers that have ruled discotheques and warehouses for decades.