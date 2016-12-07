Reign

A sexy, historical fiction CW take on the lives of Mary, Queen of Scots and her royal court.

Reign series finale recap: 'All It Cost Her...'

Long may she reign (in our hearts)
Reign showrunner breaks down that ultimate death in series finale

Reign recap: 'Blood in the Water'

Darnley won't be winning Husband of the Year anytime soon
Reign recap: 'A Bride. A Box. A Body.'

Things are starting to unravel
Reign recap: 'Coup de Grace'

Mary loses an ally... and a friend.
Reign recap: 'The Shakedown'

Scotland's all shook up after an earthquake, and so is Mary when she realizes her husband is colluding with her enemies
Reign recap: 'Dead of Night'

Mary finally makes a move to take the English throne. It does not go well.
Reign recap: 'A Better Man'

There's a new prince in France, and he looks like le trouble.
Reign recap: 'Pulling Strings'

Reign recap: 'Uncharted Waters'

Reign recap: 'Hanging Swords'

Reign recap: 'Love & Death'

Reign recap: 'Highland Games'

Mary takes in a boxing match, while Catherine figures out what King Charles is doing on all those late night strolls in the woods.

Reign to end after season 4

Article // December 07, 2016
Reign season 3 finale recap: Spiders in a Jar

Article // June 20, 2016
Reign recap: Intruders

Article // June 14, 2016
Reign casts Will Kemp as Lord Darnley

Article // June 07, 2016
Reign recap: Clans

Article // June 07, 2016
Reign recap: Safe Passage

Article // May 23, 2016
Reign recap: To The Death

Article // May 17, 2016
Reign recap: Strange Bedfellows

Article // May 10, 2016
Reign recap: No Way Out

Article // May 02, 2016
Reign recap: Succession

Article // April 26, 2016
Reign: Adelaide Kane on whether Mary's moving on with Gideon

Article // April 25, 2016
Reign: Torrance Coombs leaving after season 3

Article // March 09, 2016
Reign recap: Bruises That Lie

Article // January 23, 2016
Reign recap: Wedlock

Article // January 15, 2016
Reign sneak peek: Elizabeth tells Dudley she's pregnant with his child

Article // January 15, 2016
Reign recap: Our Undoing

Article // January 09, 2016
Reign recap: The Hound and the Hare

Article // December 05, 2015
Reign recap: Fight or Flight

Article // November 21, 2015
Reign recap: In a Clearing

Article // November 14, 2015
Reign boss on what comes next after that heartbreaking death

Article // November 13, 2015
Reign recap: The Price

Article // November 06, 2015
Reign recap: Extreme Measures

Article // October 23, 2015
Reign recap: Betrothed

Article // October 16, 2015
Reign season 3 premiere recap: Three Queens, Two Tigers

Article // October 09, 2015
Reign: King Francis death in season 3, says EP Laurie McCarthy — excusive

Article // October 09, 2015
