Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Rehab
Chevron Right
Rehab
Share
Rehab
Most Recent
David Cassidy sentenced to rehab in DUI case
David Cassidy sentenced to rehab in DUI case
Read More
Next
Chris Brown returns to court after rehab dismissal
Chris Brown returns to court after rehab dismissal
Read More
Next
Chris Brown told to return to rehab for two months
Chris Brown told to return to rehab for two months
Read More
Next
Selena Gomez spent two weeks in rehab
Selena Gomez spent two weeks in rehab
Read More
Next
Chris Brown should remain in treatment, judge says
Chris Brown should remain in treatment, judge says
Read More
Next
Tori Spelling's husband Dean McDermott checks himself into rehab
Tori Spelling's husband Dean McDermott checks himself into rehab
Read More
Next
More Rehab
Country singer Trace Adkins checks into rehab
Country singer Trace Adkins checks into rehab
Read More
Next
Chris Brown's probation revoked over D.C. arrest
Chris Brown's probation revoked over D.C. arrest
Read More
Next
'So You Think You Can Dance' judge Adam Shankman enters rehab
'So You Think You Can Dance' judge Adam Shankman enters rehab
Read More
Next
Chris Brown ordered back to rehab
Chris Brown ordered back to rehab
Read More
Next
Chris Brown checks out of rehab
Chris Brown checks out of rehab
Read More
Next
'20/20' anchor Elizabeth Vargas in rehab for alcohol abuse
'20/20' anchor Elizabeth Vargas in rehab for alcohol abuse
Read More
Next
All Rehab
Chris Brown enters rehab
Chris Brown enters rehab
Article
//
October 29, 2013
Read More
Next
Zac Efron went to rehab
Zac Efron went to rehab
Article
//
September 17, 2013
Read More
Next
Oscar De La Hoya admits himself to rehab
Oscar De La Hoya admits himself to rehab
Article
//
September 10, 2013
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.