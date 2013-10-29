Rehab

Most Recent

David Cassidy sentenced to rehab in DUI case

David Cassidy sentenced to rehab in DUI case

Read More
Chris Brown returns to court after rehab dismissal

Chris Brown returns to court after rehab dismissal

Read More
Chris Brown told to return to rehab for two months

Chris Brown told to return to rehab for two months

Read More
Selena Gomez spent two weeks in rehab

Selena Gomez spent two weeks in rehab

Read More
Chris Brown should remain in treatment, judge says

Chris Brown should remain in treatment, judge says

Read More
Tori Spelling's husband Dean McDermott checks himself into rehab

Tori Spelling's husband Dean McDermott checks himself into rehab

Read More

More Rehab

Country singer Trace Adkins checks into rehab

Country singer Trace Adkins checks into rehab

Read More
Chris Brown's probation revoked over D.C. arrest

Chris Brown's probation revoked over D.C. arrest

Read More
'So You Think You Can Dance' judge Adam Shankman enters rehab

'So You Think You Can Dance' judge Adam Shankman enters rehab

Read More
Chris Brown ordered back to rehab

Chris Brown ordered back to rehab

Read More
Chris Brown checks out of rehab

Chris Brown checks out of rehab

Read More
'20/20' anchor Elizabeth Vargas in rehab for alcohol abuse

'20/20' anchor Elizabeth Vargas in rehab for alcohol abuse

Read More

All Rehab

Chris Brown enters rehab

Chris Brown enters rehab

Article // October 29, 2013
Read More
Zac Efron went to rehab

Zac Efron went to rehab

Article // September 17, 2013
Read More
Oscar De La Hoya admits himself to rehab

Oscar De La Hoya admits himself to rehab

Article // September 10, 2013
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com