Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Reaper
Chevron Right
Reaper
Share
Reaper
Most Recent
'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World' first look: 'Reaper' stars reprise their roles
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
first look:
Reaper
stars reprise their roles
Read More
Next
'Sons of Tucson' canceled: Poor Tyler Labine...
'Sons of Tucson' canceled: Poor Tyler Labine...
Read More
Next
Scoop: 'Reaper' returns March 17
Scoop: 'Reaper' returns March 17
Read More
Next
Cut up 'The Middleman'
Cut up 'The Middleman'
The new series is a mix of ''The Avengers,'' ''The Tick,'' and ''Reaper''
Read More
Next
'Reaper' recap: The season 1 finale
'Reaper' recap: The season 1 finale
Read More
Next
'Reaper' recap: 'The Leak'
'Reaper' recap: 'The Leak'
Read More
Next
More Reaper
''Reaper'' gets a second season at CW
''Reaper'' gets a second season at CW
The CW has given a second season to cult-favorite ''Reaper''
Read More
Next
The PopWatch interview: 'Reaper' star Bret Harrison speaks!
The PopWatch interview: 'Reaper' star Bret Harrison speaks!
Read More
Next
'Reaper' recap: 'Greg, Schmeg'
'Reaper' recap: 'Greg, Schmeg'
Read More
Next
'Reaper' recap: 'Acid Queen'
'Reaper' recap: 'Acid Queen'
Read More
Next
'Reaper' recap: 'Unseen'
'Reaper' recap: 'Unseen'
Read More
Next
'Reaper' recap: 'Hungry for Fame'
'Reaper' recap: 'Hungry for Fame'
Read More
Next
'Reaper' recap: Julie Cooper-Nichol is dating the devil!
Close
Close
Previous
'Reaper': Gladys all over
'Reaper': Things are getting messy, finally
'Reaper': Praying for a little more Satan
'Reaper': Time for a little soul searching?
'Reaper': Making monster trucks and toilet humor cool again
Next
All Reaper
Snap judgment: 'Reaper'
Snap judgment: 'Reaper'
Article
//
September 26, 2007
Read More
Next
Reaper
Reaper
Article
//
September 21, 2007
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.