Anne Hathaway: 'Princess' grows up
Post-scandal, the actress bounces back with an edgy role in ''Rachel Getting Married.'' Is Oscar next?
Toronto Film Festival overview
What our critics thought of ''Religulous,'' Anne Hathaway in ''Rachel Getting Married,'' and more
Toronto's film favorites
There's Oscar buzz for Anne Hathaway and love for Mickey Rourke at this year's festival
