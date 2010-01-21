Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Quirk
Chevron Right
Quirk
Share
Quirk
Most Recent
Watch the book trailer for 'William Shakespeare's Star Wars'
Watch the book trailer for 'William Shakespeare's Star Wars'
Read More
Next
Excerpt from 'William Shakespeare's Star Wars'
Excerpt from 'William Shakespeare's Star Wars'
Read More
Next
The New York Times' haiku blog is the best thing about National Poetry Month
The New York Times' haiku blog is the best thing about National Poetry Month
Read More
Next
Jon Stewart, J.K. Rowling among new entries in Bartlett's Familiar Quotations
Jon Stewart, J.K. Rowling among new entries in Bartlett's Familiar Quotations
Read More
Next
The Queen names new dogs after 'Harry Potter'
The Queen names new dogs after 'Harry Potter'
Read More
Next
'Godfather' prequel: Watch the book trailer -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
'Godfather' prequel: Watch the book trailer -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Read More
Next
More Quirk
'Hunger Games Cookbook': A few choice bits
'Hunger Games Cookbook': A few choice bits
Read More
Next
Famous authors as dolls -- see photos!
Famous authors as dolls -- see photos!
Read More
Next
'Cake Wrecks' for the holidays: See photos!
'Cake Wrecks' for the holidays: See photos!
Read More
Next
'More Badder Grammar': See some funny, ridiculous mistakes!
'More Badder Grammar': See some funny, ridiculous mistakes!
Read More
Next
'Hot Guys and Baby Animals': See studly/adorable photos!
'Hot Guys and Baby Animals': See studly/adorable photos!
Read More
Next
'Awkward Family Pet Photos': See 10 pictures!
'Awkward Family Pet Photos': See 10 pictures!
Read More
Next
Spoof of the National Book Award snafu -- VIDEO
Close
Close
Previous
'101 Uses for My Ex-Wife's Wedding Dress': See photos!
Men of the Stacks calendar: Hot Male Librarians
Dress made of crime novel covers hits the runway -- you be the judge!
Famous authors and ziplines: another reason to join Team Coco -- VIDEO
TRAILER: Creepy new promo for 'Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children'
Next
All Quirk
Cutest. Bookmarks. Ever.
Cutest. Bookmarks. Ever.
Article
//
January 21, 2010
Read More
Next
The classics get tweeted in 'Twitterature'
The classics get tweeted in 'Twitterature'
Article
//
December 29, 2009
Read More
Next
Would you buy Charles Dickens' toothpick?
Would you buy Charles Dickens' toothpick?
Article
//
December 17, 2009
Read More
Next
Who needs Kindles or Nooks? In praise of the old-fashioned book
Who needs Kindles or Nooks? In praise of the old-fashioned book
Article
//
November 25, 2009
Read More
Next
From 'Wild Things' to Pigeons: Could other children's books become movies for grown-ups?
From 'Wild Things' to Pigeons: Could other children's books become movies for grown-ups?
Article
//
October 20, 2009
Read More
Next
Great literature stripped bare: Naked Girls Reading
Great literature stripped bare: Naked Girls Reading
Article
//
October 19, 2009
Read More
Next
A modern Algonquin Roundtable dinner party of sparkling wit — yours for just $200,000
A modern Algonquin Roundtable dinner party of sparkling wit — yours for just $200,000
Article
//
October 12, 2009
Read More
Next
Literary icons take the plate!
Literary icons take the plate!
Article
//
September 16, 2009
Read More
Next
'The F Word': A lexicographer drops his third F bomb and Lewis Black joins the fun
'The F Word': A lexicographer drops his third F bomb and Lewis Black joins the fun
Article
//
September 03, 2009
Read More
Next
Truman Capote signed one of his books ... to Harry Potter
Truman Capote signed one of his books ... to Harry Potter
Article
//
September 01, 2009
Read More
Next
Spot the 'Mad Men' anachronism! Or just look it up
Spot the 'Mad Men' anachronism! Or just look it up
Article
//
August 26, 2009
Read More
Next
'Cake Wrecks' gets its own glorious book. (We want sprinkles!)
'Cake Wrecks' gets its own glorious book. (We want sprinkles!)
Article
//
August 17, 2009
Read More
Next
Literary web obsession: Library-themed Ben & Jerry's flavors
Literary web obsession: Library-themed Ben & Jerry's flavors
Article
//
August 05, 2009
Read More
Next
Thomas Pynchon: What might he look like now?
Thomas Pynchon: What might he look like now?
Article
//
July 30, 2009
Read More
Next
Lookalike Book Covers: High on Grass!
Lookalike Book Covers: High on Grass!
Article
//
July 24, 2009
Read More
Next
Why aren't there more bookish types on TV?
Why aren't there more bookish types on TV?
Article
//
July 21, 2009
Read More
Next
'Sense and Sensibility' gets 'Zombies' treatment
'Sense and Sensibility' gets 'Zombies' treatment
Article
//
July 14, 2009
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.