Quirk

Most Recent

Watch the book trailer for 'William Shakespeare's Star Wars'

Watch the book trailer for 'William Shakespeare's Star Wars'

Read More
Excerpt from 'William Shakespeare's Star Wars'

Excerpt from 'William Shakespeare's Star Wars'

Read More
The New York Times' haiku blog is the best thing about National Poetry Month

The New York Times' haiku blog is the best thing about National Poetry Month

Read More
Jon Stewart, J.K. Rowling among new entries in Bartlett's Familiar Quotations

Jon Stewart, J.K. Rowling among new entries in Bartlett's Familiar Quotations

Read More
The Queen names new dogs after 'Harry Potter'

The Queen names new dogs after 'Harry Potter'

Read More
'Godfather' prequel: Watch the book trailer -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

'Godfather' prequel: Watch the book trailer -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Read More

More Quirk

'Hunger Games Cookbook': A few choice bits

'Hunger Games Cookbook': A few choice bits

Read More
Famous authors as dolls -- see photos!

Famous authors as dolls -- see photos!

Read More
'Cake Wrecks' for the holidays: See photos!

'Cake Wrecks' for the holidays: See photos!

Read More
'More Badder Grammar': See some funny, ridiculous mistakes!

'More Badder Grammar': See some funny, ridiculous mistakes!

Read More
'Hot Guys and Baby Animals': See studly/adorable photos!

'Hot Guys and Baby Animals': See studly/adorable photos!

Read More
'Awkward Family Pet Photos': See 10 pictures!

'Awkward Family Pet Photos': See 10 pictures!

Read More

Spoof of the National Book Award snafu -- VIDEO

All Quirk

Cutest. Bookmarks. Ever.

Cutest. Bookmarks. Ever.

Article // January 21, 2010
Read More
The classics get tweeted in 'Twitterature'

The classics get tweeted in 'Twitterature'

Article // December 29, 2009
Read More
Would you buy Charles Dickens' toothpick?

Would you buy Charles Dickens' toothpick?

Article // December 17, 2009
Read More
Who needs Kindles or Nooks? In praise of the old-fashioned book

Who needs Kindles or Nooks? In praise of the old-fashioned book

Article // November 25, 2009
Read More
From 'Wild Things' to Pigeons: Could other children's books become movies for grown-ups?

From 'Wild Things' to Pigeons: Could other children's books become movies for grown-ups?

Article // October 20, 2009
Read More
Great literature stripped bare: Naked Girls Reading

Great literature stripped bare: Naked Girls Reading

Article // October 19, 2009
Read More
A modern Algonquin Roundtable dinner party of sparkling wit — yours for just $200,000

A modern Algonquin Roundtable dinner party of sparkling wit — yours for just $200,000

Article // October 12, 2009
Read More
Literary icons take the plate!

Literary icons take the plate!

Article // September 16, 2009
Read More
'The F Word': A lexicographer drops his third F bomb and Lewis Black joins the fun

'The F Word': A lexicographer drops his third F bomb and Lewis Black joins the fun

Article // September 03, 2009
Read More
Truman Capote signed one of his books ... to Harry Potter

Truman Capote signed one of his books ... to Harry Potter

Article // September 01, 2009
Read More
Spot the 'Mad Men' anachronism! Or just look it up

Spot the 'Mad Men' anachronism! Or just look it up

Article // August 26, 2009
Read More
'Cake Wrecks' gets its own glorious book. (We want sprinkles!)

'Cake Wrecks' gets its own glorious book. (We want sprinkles!)

Article // August 17, 2009
Read More
Literary web obsession: Library-themed Ben & Jerry's flavors

Literary web obsession: Library-themed Ben & Jerry's flavors

Article // August 05, 2009
Read More
Thomas Pynchon: What might he look like now?

Thomas Pynchon: What might he look like now?

Article // July 30, 2009
Read More
Lookalike Book Covers: High on Grass!

Lookalike Book Covers: High on Grass!

Article // July 24, 2009
Read More
Why aren't there more bookish types on TV?

Why aren't there more bookish types on TV?

Article // July 21, 2009
Read More
'Sense and Sensibility' gets 'Zombies' treatment

'Sense and Sensibility' gets 'Zombies' treatment

Article // July 14, 2009
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com