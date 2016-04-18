Queen of the South

Most Recent

'Queen of the South' wraps season 4 with a heartbreaking death and a shocking return

Queen of the South wraps season 4 with a heartbreaking death and a shocking return

Read More
See Justina Machado make her return to 'Queen of the South'

See Justina Machado make her return to Queen of the South

Read More
'Queen of the South' snags season 3 renewal at USA

Queen of the South snags season 3 renewal at USA

The Alice Braga-led drama continues its sophomore run Thursday with the debut of Snow Tha' Product
Read More
'Queen of the South' finale recap: 'Cicatriz'

Queen of the South finale recap: Season 1, Episode 13

The Rise of Camila Vargas and Teresa Mendoza
Read More
'Queen of the South' recap: 'Quinientos Mil'

Queen of the South recap: Season 1, Episode 12

While Camila makes her final move to take control of the cartel, Teresa and Brenda face a life-or-death situation
Read More
'Queen of the South' recap: 'Punto sin Retorno'

Queen of the South recap: Punto sin Retorno

While Teresa tries to secure her and Brenda's safety, Camila and James turn on Epifanio and the Jimenez cartel
Read More

More Queen of the South

'Queen of the South' recap: 'Esta Cosa Que Es Nuestra'

Queen of the South recap: Esta Cosa Que Es Nuestra

When Teresa is kidnapped by Maria's family, she must find a way to escape and get back to Texas
Read More
'Queen of the South' recap: 'Coge Todo lo Que Puede Llevar'

Queen of the South recap: Coge Todo lo Que Puede Llevar

While Camila aims to prove she's back in business, Teresa tries to save two innocent lives
Read More
'Queen of the South' recap: 'Billete de Magia'

Queen of the South recap: Billete de Magia

Read More
'Queen of the South' recap: 'El Hombre Pájaro'

Queen of the South recap: El Hombre Pájaro

Read More
'Queen of the South' recap: 'El Engaño Como la Regla'

Queen of the South recap: El Engaño Como la Regla

Read More
'Queen of the South' recap: 'Un Alma. Un Mapa. Dos Futuros.'

Queen of the South recap: Un Alma. Un Mapa. Dos Futuros.

Read More

Queen of the South recap: Lirio de los Valles

Teresa runs into a whole lot of trouble on her first solo job, including a threat from Epifanio Vargas

All Queen of the South

'Queen of the South,' USA's new narco drama, gets premiere date

USA's Queen of the South gets premiere date

Article // April 18, 2016
Read More
See the new trailer for USA's female drug kingpin saga 'Queen of the South'

Queen of the South trailer: USA show video

Article // February 09, 2016
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com