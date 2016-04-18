Queen of the South snags season 3 renewal at USA
The Alice Braga-led drama continues its sophomore run Thursday with the debut of Snow Tha' ProductRead More
Queen of the South finale recap: Season 1, Episode 13
The Rise of Camila Vargas and Teresa MendozaRead More
Queen of the South recap: Season 1, Episode 12
While Camila makes her final move to take control of the cartel, Teresa and Brenda face a life-or-death situationRead More
Queen of the South recap: Punto sin Retorno
While Teresa tries to secure her and Brenda's safety, Camila and James turn on Epifanio and the Jimenez cartelRead More