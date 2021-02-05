Punky Brewster

Most Recent

'Punky Brewster' stars Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson shed happy tears ahead of Peacock revival

Punky Brewster stars Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson shed happy tears ahead of Peacock revival

The longtime friends reunited at the SCAD aTVfest on Saturday to reminisce on the past while excitedly planning for the future together.
Watch Soleil Moon Frye navigate life as divorced mom in 'Punky Brewster' revival trailer

Watch Soleil Moon Frye navigate life as a divorced mom in first trailer for Punky Brewster revival

EW to reunite 'Punky Brewster' stars to talk original show and revival

EW to reunite Punky Brewster stars to talk original show and revival

Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson are reuniting with EW for SCAD aTVfest.
Everything we know about Peacock's 'Punky Brewster' revival

Everything we know about Peacock's Punky Brewster revival

The streaming sequel will debut on Feb. 25.
Watch Soleil Moon Frye rediscover her 'Punky Power' in teaser for 'Punky Brewster' sequel series

Watch Soleil Moon Frye rediscover her 'Punky Power' in teaser for Punky Brewster reboot

Freddie Prinze Jr. also stars as Punky's ex-husband.
'Punky Brewster' sequel gets series order at Peacock streaming service

Punky Brewster sequel gets series order at Peacock streaming service

“I am beyond thrilled and honored to be bringing Punky back!" said original star Soleil Moon Frye.

More Punky Brewster

Freddie Prinze Jr. joins 'Punky Brewster' sequel series

Freddie Prinze Jr. joins Punky Brewster sequel series for Peacock streaming platform

'Punky Brewster' sequel series with original star Soleil Moon Frye in the works

Punky Brewster sequel series with original star Soleil Moon Frye in the works

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com