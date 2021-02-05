'Punky Brewster' stars Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson shed happy tears ahead of Peacock revival
Punky Brewster stars Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson shed happy tears ahead of Peacock revival
The longtime friends reunited at the SCAD aTVfest on Saturday to reminisce on the past while excitedly planning for the future together.
EW to reunite Punky Brewster stars to talk original show and revival
Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson are reuniting with EW for SCAD aTVfest.
Everything we know about Peacock's Punky Brewster revival
The streaming sequel will debut on Feb. 25.
Watch Soleil Moon Frye rediscover her 'Punky Power' in teaser for Punky Brewster reboot
Freddie Prinze Jr. also stars as Punky's ex-husband.
Punky Brewster sequel gets series order at Peacock streaming service
“I am beyond thrilled and honored to be bringing Punky back!" said original star Soleil Moon Frye.