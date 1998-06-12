Psycho (Movie - 1960)

Psycho: Janet Leigh's body double, Marli Renfro, talks iconic shower scene
"I'm not famous, but I did something famous," the former model and actress told 'EW: The Show'Read More
What movie has the most impressive opening shot?
Check out the latest Ask the Critic question and post your ownRead More
''Psycho'' made our countdown of the 13 scariest movies of all time
See why EW.com readers ranked it No. 9 of the 13 scariest classic horror moviesRead More
The movie twists that don?t stay secret very long
''The Village,'' ''Psycho,'' and ''The Crying Game'' all featured big surprises that are hard to keep from audiencesRead More
Anthony Perkins made our list of 10 best Oscar-snubbed performances
Find out what role put him in our ranking of actors who shoulda been contenders -- but weren'tRead More