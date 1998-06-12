Psycho (Movie - 1960)

Most Recent

'Psycho': Janet Leigh's body double talks iconic shower scene

Psycho: Janet Leigh's body double, Marli Renfro, talks iconic shower scene

"I'm not famous, but I did something famous," the former model and actress told 'EW: The Show'
Read More
See the Bates Motel from 'Psycho' as a scary-good gingerbread house

See Psycho’s Bates Motel as a scary-good gingerbread house

Read More
What movie has the most impressive opening shot?

What movie has the most impressive opening shot?

Check out the latest Ask the Critic question and post your own
Read More
''Psycho'' made our countdown of the 13 scariest movies of all time

''Psycho'' made our countdown of the 13 scariest movies of all time

See why EW.com readers ranked it No. 9 of the 13 scariest classic horror movies
Read More
The movie twists that don?t stay secret very long

The movie twists that don?t stay secret very long

''The Village,'' ''Psycho,'' and ''The Crying Game'' all featured big surprises that are hard to keep from audiences
Read More
Anthony Perkins made our list of 10 best Oscar-snubbed performances

Anthony Perkins made our list of 10 best Oscar-snubbed performances

Find out what role put him in our ranking of actors who shoulda been contenders -- but weren't
Read More

More Psycho (Movie - 1960)

''Psycho'' special effects

''Psycho'' special effects

Remembering Alfred Hitchcock's famous shower sequence
Read More
''Psycho'' possibilities

''Psycho'' possibilities

A look at what directors, such as Quentin Tarantino and Kevin Smith, could do with the classic thriller
Read More

All Psycho (Movie - 1960)

PSYCHO

PSYCHO

Article // June 12, 1998
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com