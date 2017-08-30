Skip to content
Psych
Most Recent
Psych 3
Psych 3
team breaks down that chaotic ending and the creepy credits scene
Read More
Psych 3
Shawn and Gus tackle their 'most personal case yet' in
Psych 3: This Is Gus
trailer
The cast and producers of
Psych
previewed the threequel during their New York Comic Con panel Saturday.
Read More
PSYCH2: Lassie Come Home
Psych 3
is a go at Peacock, will focus on Gus' wedding
Read More
gus and shawn psych 2 movie
Psych
creator and stars break down Gus' big surprise in
Lassie Come Home
Read More
Psych: The Movie 2
Timothy Omundson on his 'overwhelmingly wonderful' return in
Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
Read More
a
Psych
duo preview Shawn and Gus' growing pains in
Lassie Come Home
Read More
More Psych
PSYCH2: Lassie Come Home
Shawn and Gus return home with classic bits in
Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
trailer
gus and shawn psych 2 movie
Watch the opening of
Psych 2
, which finally reveals Joel McHale's role in the movie
Psych: The Movie 2
Psych 2
, other Peacock originals receive July premiere dates
Psych: The Movie 2
Shawn and Gus reunite with Lassiter in
Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
teaser
Richard Schiff / Psych
Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
casts Richard Schiff, staging a
West Wing
reunion
Psych: The Movie - 2017
Psych: The Movie
sequel delayed until 2020, moves to NBCU streaming service
Psych; Joel McHale
Psych: The Movie
2
casts Joel McHale as a mysterious character from [SPOILER]'s past
Psych: The Movie - 2017
USA greenlights a
Psych: The Movie
sequel with Lassiter-centric story
psychthemovie
Psych: The Movie:
Series creator Steve Franks on Timothy Omundson's heartfelt cameo
Psych: The Movie - 2017
Psych: The Movie
is a madcap holiday gift
Psych - Season 1
Psych
: Looking back at the bonkers season 1 finale
NUP_178684_1787.JPG
Psych: The Movie
premiere date set, John Cena cameo confirmed
All Psych
pysch
Psych
stars debate movie details in hilarious teaser: 'Gus, don't be fake news'
TV
//
August 30, 2017
Psych trailer (screen grab) CR: USA
Watch James Roday, Dulé Hill get back into shape for
Psych: The Movie
Comic-Con
//
July 21, 2017
NUP_178684_1787.JPG
Psych
cast teases movie surprises at Comic-Con reunion panel
Comic-Con
//
July 21, 2017
Psych
Psych
creator looks to
Fast and Furious
franchise for inspiration
Comic-Con
//
July 17, 2017
Psych
Psych: The Movie
: Ralph Macchio will reprise role in holiday special
TV
//
June 28, 2017
Psych
Psych
holiday movie heading to USA Network
TV
//
May 08, 2017
Image
Psych
10th anniversary: Creator, stars share memories from pilot
TV
//
July 07, 2016
Image
'Psych' series finale: James Roday on landing dream guest star, ending
Article
//
March 27, 2014
James Roday 01
'Psych': James Roday's prized pop culture possession cannot be beat
Article
//
March 26, 2014
Psych
'Psych': James Roday on directing Dule Hill's screams for last time
Article
//
March 19, 2014
Psych 809 Exclusive 02
'Psych' First Look: Lassie's baby arrives! -- PHOTOS
Article
//
February 26, 2014
Psych 805 EW Exclusive 04
'Psych': First look at '60s episode -- PHOTOS
Article
//
February 05, 2014
Image
'Psych': Dule Hill sings for our Personality Test
Article
//
December 15, 2013
Image
Join 'Psych' stars Dule Hill and James Roday in a live hangout!
Article
//
December 11, 2013
Image
'Psych', 'White Collar,' 'Suits' premiere dates
Article
//
December 09, 2013
PSYCH MUSICAL
'Psych: The Musical' -- See new poster
Article
//
November 04, 2013
'Psych' announces premiere date for musical
Comic-Con
//
July 18, 2013
'Psych' cast gets put to the test -- VIDEO
Comic-Con
//
July 18, 2013
Cary Elwes
Cary Elwes returning to 'Psych'
Article
//
May 09, 2013
Image
'Psych': Christopher Lloyd talks the show's 'Clue'-inspired episode
Article
//
March 27, 2013
PSYCH
'Psych' season 7: Five reasons to watch. Plus, an exclusive photo
Article
//
February 27, 2013
Dulé Hill separates from wife
Article
//
November 28, 2012
Psych
'Psych' season 7 premiere date announced
Article
//
October 10, 2012
Barry Bostwick
'Psych': 'Rocky Horror' actor joins musical episode -- EXCLUSIVE
Article
//
September 28, 2012
Image
'Psych' Comic-Con Panel: Boss previews 2-hour musical episode!
Comic-Con
//
July 12, 2012
Psych
