Synopsis revealed for Ridley Scott's 'Prometheus' sequel, 'Alien: Covenant'
Alien Covenant: Synopsis for Ridley Scott's Prometheus sequel revealed
'Prometheus' sequel hires a new writer
'Prometheus' sequel hires a new writer
Lance Armstrong: Who should play the cyclist in the movie?
Lance Armstrong: Who should play the cyclist in the movie?
Everything that's wrong with 'Prometheus' in 4 minutes -- VIDEO
Everything that's wrong with 'Prometheus' in 4 minutes -- VIDEO
Damon Lindelof not writing Prometheus sequel
Damon Lindelof not writing Prometheus sequel
Prometheus review
Prometheus review
More Prometheus
'Prometheus': The secret of the ooze... and a sequel tease?
'Prometheus': The secret of the ooze... and a sequel tease?
'Prometheus' Blu-ray trailer
'Prometheus' Blu-ray trailer
'Avengers,' and 'Prometheus' as retro videogames
'Avengers,' and 'Prometheus' as retro videogames
'Prometheus' deleted scenes, first draft on Blu-ray
'Prometheus' deleted scenes, first draft on Blu-ray
Movies: June 29, 2012
Movies: June 29, 2012
'Prometheus' riddle solved
'Prometheus' riddle solved
'Prometheus talk': The 'Alien' connection, the sequel, and more
Prometheus
'Prometheus' end credits: New viral video, allusions to Nietzsche
'Prometheus': Have you seen it? Are you confused? Let's discuss!
Prometheus review: Owen Gleiberman and Lisa Schwarzbaum talk Ridley Scott's movie
'Prometheus' earns $3.6 million at midnight shows
'Prometheus': International TV spot reveals 'Alien' DNA
'Prometheus': International TV spot reveals 'Alien' DNA
Article
//
May 15, 2012
'Prometheus': The Cover Shoot
'Prometheus': The Cover Shoot
Article
//
May 11, 2012
Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron present 2012 MTV Movie Awards
Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron present 2012 MTV Movie Awards
Article
//
May 09, 2012
This Week's Cover: A behind-the-scenes look at 'Prometheus,' Ridley Scott's return to sci-fi
This Week's Cover: A behind-the-scenes look at 'Prometheus,' Ridley Scott's return to sci-fi
Article
//
May 09, 2012
'Prometheus': Michael Fassbender's android in new video
'Prometheus': Michael Fassbender's android in new video
Article
//
April 17, 2012
'Looper' trailer teasers: Do they actually work?
'Looper' trailer teasers: Do they actually work?
Article
//
April 10, 2012
'Prometheus' TV spot: Charlize Theron issues a warning...or threat? -- VIDEO
'Prometheus' TV spot: Charlize Theron issues a warning...or threat? -- VIDEO
Article
//
March 26, 2012
'Prometheus' international trailer: More strange symbols
'Prometheus' international trailer: More strange symbols
Article
//
March 19, 2012
'Prometheus' Charlize Theron lauds Michael Fassbender's package
'Prometheus' Charlize Theron lauds Michael Fassbender's package
Article
//
March 19, 2012
'Prometheus' promo: Michael Fassbender in a box -- VIDEO
'Prometheus' promo: Michael Fassbender in a box -- VIDEO
Article
//
March 18, 2012
'Prometheus': Teaser for the new trailer -- VIDEO
'Prometheus': Teaser for the new trailer -- VIDEO
Article
//
March 12, 2012
'Prometheus' TED Talk: Watch here!
'Prometheus' TED Talk: Watch here!
Article
//
February 28, 2012
'Prometheus' teaser
'Prometheus' teaser
Article
//
December 19, 2011
'Prometheus' poster: Ridley Scott's maybe-'Alien' prequel has a pretty big head
'Prometheus' poster: Ridley Scott's maybe-'Alien' prequel has a pretty big head
Article
//
December 15, 2011
'Prometheus': Ridley Scott returns to space -- FIRST LOOK
'Prometheus': Ridley Scott returns to space -- FIRST LOOK
Article
//
November 23, 2011
Comic-Con 2011: Fans react to 'Prometheus,' 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' panels -- VIDEO
Comic-Con 2011: Fans react to 'Prometheus,' 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' panels -- VIDEO
Comic-Con
//
July 22, 2011
'Prometheus': Comic-Con details of Ridley Scott's sci-fi origin story
'Prometheus': Comic-Con details of Ridley Scott's sci-fi origin story
Comic-Con
//
July 21, 2011
Michael Fassbender spills a few beans on Ridley Scott's 'Alien' ... er, 'Prometheus' -- EXCLUSIVE
Michael Fassbender spills a few beans on Ridley Scott's 'Alien' ... er, 'Prometheus' -- EXCLUSIVE
Article
//
February 25, 2011
