Prometheus

Most Recent

Synopsis revealed for Ridley Scott's 'Prometheus' sequel, 'Alien: Covenant'

Alien Covenant: Synopsis for Ridley Scott's Prometheus sequel revealed

Read More
'Prometheus' sequel hires a new writer

'Prometheus' sequel hires a new writer

Read More
Lance Armstrong: Who should play the cyclist in the movie?

Lance Armstrong: Who should play the cyclist in the movie?

Read More
Everything that's wrong with 'Prometheus' in 4 minutes -- VIDEO

Everything that's wrong with 'Prometheus' in 4 minutes -- VIDEO

Read More
Damon Lindelof not writing Prometheus sequel

Damon Lindelof not writing Prometheus sequel

Read More
Prometheus review

Prometheus review

Read More

More Prometheus

'Prometheus': The secret of the ooze... and a sequel tease?

'Prometheus': The secret of the ooze... and a sequel tease?

Read More
'Prometheus' Blu-ray trailer

'Prometheus' Blu-ray trailer

Read More
'Avengers,' and 'Prometheus' as retro videogames

'Avengers,' and 'Prometheus' as retro videogames

Read More
'Prometheus' deleted scenes, first draft on Blu-ray

'Prometheus' deleted scenes, first draft on Blu-ray

Read More
Movies: June 29, 2012

Movies: June 29, 2012

Read More
'Prometheus' riddle solved

'Prometheus' riddle solved

Read More

'Prometheus talk': The 'Alien' connection, the sequel, and more

All Prometheus

'Prometheus': International TV spot reveals 'Alien' DNA

'Prometheus': International TV spot reveals 'Alien' DNA

Article // May 15, 2012
Read More
'Prometheus': The Cover Shoot

'Prometheus': The Cover Shoot

Article // May 11, 2012
Read More
Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron present 2012 MTV Movie Awards

Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron present 2012 MTV Movie Awards

Article // May 09, 2012
Read More
This Week's Cover: A behind-the-scenes look at 'Prometheus,' Ridley Scott's return to sci-fi

This Week's Cover: A behind-the-scenes look at 'Prometheus,' Ridley Scott's return to sci-fi

Article // May 09, 2012
Read More
'Prometheus': Michael Fassbender's android in new video

'Prometheus': Michael Fassbender's android in new video

Article // April 17, 2012
Read More
'Looper' trailer teasers: Do they actually work?

'Looper' trailer teasers: Do they actually work?

Article // April 10, 2012
Read More
'Prometheus' TV spot: Charlize Theron issues a warning...or threat? -- VIDEO

'Prometheus' TV spot: Charlize Theron issues a warning...or threat? -- VIDEO

Article // March 26, 2012
Read More
'Prometheus' international trailer: More strange symbols

'Prometheus' international trailer: More strange symbols

Article // March 19, 2012
Read More
'Prometheus' Charlize Theron lauds Michael Fassbender's package

'Prometheus' Charlize Theron lauds Michael Fassbender's package

Article // March 19, 2012
Read More
'Prometheus' promo: Michael Fassbender in a box -- VIDEO

'Prometheus' promo: Michael Fassbender in a box -- VIDEO

Article // March 18, 2012
Read More
'Prometheus': Teaser for the new trailer -- VIDEO

'Prometheus': Teaser for the new trailer -- VIDEO

Article // March 12, 2012
Read More
'Prometheus' TED Talk: Watch here!

'Prometheus' TED Talk: Watch here!

Article // February 28, 2012
Read More
'Prometheus' teaser

'Prometheus' teaser

Article // December 19, 2011
Read More
'Prometheus' poster: Ridley Scott's maybe-'Alien' prequel has a pretty big head

'Prometheus' poster: Ridley Scott's maybe-'Alien' prequel has a pretty big head

Article // December 15, 2011
Read More
'Prometheus': Ridley Scott returns to space -- FIRST LOOK

'Prometheus': Ridley Scott returns to space -- FIRST LOOK

Article // November 23, 2011
Read More
Comic-Con 2011: Fans react to 'Prometheus,' 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' panels -- VIDEO

Comic-Con 2011: Fans react to 'Prometheus,' 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' panels -- VIDEO

Comic-Con // July 22, 2011
Read More
'Prometheus': Comic-Con details of Ridley Scott's sci-fi origin story

'Prometheus': Comic-Con details of Ridley Scott's sci-fi origin story

Comic-Con // July 21, 2011
Read More
Michael Fassbender spills a few beans on Ridley Scott's 'Alien' ... er, 'Prometheus' -- EXCLUSIVE

Michael Fassbender spills a few beans on Ridley Scott's 'Alien' ... er, 'Prometheus' -- EXCLUSIVE

Article // February 25, 2011
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com