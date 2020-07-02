How Professor Marston and the Wonder Women director made shooting the film's threesomes less awkward
'For me, the sex scenes weren't about sex; they were about liberation and freedom and fantasy, so they were the most fun,' Angela Robinson tells EW
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women clip revisits Wonder Woman's origins
'Nobody will ever publish this'
Wonder Woman's origins revealed in trailer for Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
Director and screenwriter Angela Robinson teases her upcoming film about the creation of Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman creator biopic gets mysterious first teaser
'Professor Marston & The Wonder Women' tells the story of the character's real-life origin