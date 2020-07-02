Professor Marston & The Wonder Women

Most Recent

How Professor Marston and the Wonder Women director made shooting the film's threesomes less awkward
'For me, the sex scenes weren't about sex; they were about liberation and freedom and fantasy, so they were the most fun,' Angela Robinson tells EW
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women is an intriguing story played a little too safe: EW review
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women clip revisits Wonder Woman's origins
'Nobody will ever publish this'
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women director on why it's 'fundamentally a love story'
Wonder Woman's origins revealed in trailer for Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
Director and screenwriter Angela Robinson teases her upcoming film about the creation of Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman creator biopic gets mysterious first teaser
'Professor Marston & The Wonder Women' tells the story of the character's real-life origin
Advertisement

More Professor Marston & The Wonder Women

Wonder Woman creator biopic enlists Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com