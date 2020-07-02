Prodigal Son canceled after two seasons on Fox
The Tom Payne-starring drama will end with its May 18 season 2 finale.
Tom Payne teases all the creepiness to come in Prodigal Son season 2
The actor weighs in on the premiere and looks ahead.
Catherine Zeta-Jones lands role in season 2 of Prodigal Son
Fox's 'Prodigal Son' is upping the ante in season 2 with the addition of Academy Award-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Prodigal Son creators on 'explosive' season finale: 'Bright is screwed'
Ahead of the Fox thriller's final season 1 episode, we spoke to the show's executive producers about the big Malcolm (Tom Payne)/Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) showdown.
Is Malcolm becoming a killer like his father in Prodigal Son finale clip?
After Malcolm's arrest on suspicion of murder, will the profiler end up being more like his serial killer father than anyone thought?
Get your first look at Dermot Mulroney playing a New York City socialite on Prodigal Son
The My Best Friend's Wedding star shows up in the crime procedural as an old friend of Bellamy Young's Jessica.