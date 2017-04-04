Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Prison Break
Chevron Right
Prison Break
Share
Prison Break
Most Recent
Fox developing 'new iteration' of 'Prison Break'
Fox developing 'new iteration' of
Prison Break
Read More
Next
'Prison Break' star claims season 6 is 'in the works'
Prison Break
star claims season 6 is 'in the works'
Dominic Purcell announced the news before Fox
Read More
Next
'Prison Break' boss on that heartbreaking finale
Prison Break
boss shares alternate ending to heartbreaking finale
Read More
Next
'Prison Break': Whip's true identity revealed
Prison Break
: Whip's true identity revealed
Read More
Next
'Prison Break': The true villain speaks out
Prison Break
: The true villain speaks out
Read More
Next
'Prison Break': Michael and Sara reunite as true villain revealed
Prison Break
: Michael and Sara reunite as true villain revealed
Read More
Next
More Prison Break
'Prison Break' sneak peek: Michael and Sara reunite
Prison Break
sneak peek: Michael and Sara reunite
Read More
Next
'Prison Break': Here's how Michael is still alive
Prison Break
: Here's how Michael is still alive
Read More
Next
'Prison Break' sneak peek: Has Sara been sleeping with the enemy?
Prison Break
sneak peek: Has Sara been sleeping with the enemy?
Read More
Next
'Prison Break' revival kills off original cast member
Prison Break
revival kills off original cast member
Read More
Next
'Prison Break': Will Michael actually survive the escape?
Prison Break
: Will Michael actually survive the escape?
Read More
Next
'Prison Break' star Wentworth Miller on future of Fox revival
Prison Break
star Wentworth Miller on future of Fox revival
Read More
Next
Prison Break
's Sarah Wayne Callies reacts to Michael's fate
Close
Close
Previous
Inside Fox's
Prison Break
revival
Fox unveils new
Prison Break
poster
Prison Break
: Watch a new trailer for all thriller, no filler revival
Prison Break trailer: Stars teases biggest escape yet
Prison Break clip shows Michael Scofield fighting for gum
Next
All Prison Break
WATCH: 'Prison Break' star Wentworth Miller on escaping... again
Prison Break: Wentworth Miller would do more
Comic-Con
//
April 04, 2017
Read More
Next
On the set: Secrets of the 'Prison Break' revival unlocked
Prison Break revival secrets unlocked
Comic-Con
//
April 04, 2017
Read More
Next
'Prison Break' first look: Michael Scofield's new ink
Prison Break first look: Michael Scofield's new ink
Comic-Con
//
April 04, 2017
Read More
Next
'Prison Break': Why Sarah Wayne Callies almost didn't sign on
Prison Break reboot: Why Sarah Wayne Callies almost didn't sign on
Comic-Con
//
April 04, 2017
Read More
Next
'Prison Break': Lincoln's in danger in exclusive first look
Prison Break storyboards reveal Lincoln's in danger
Comic-Con
//
April 04, 2017
Read More
Next
'Prison Break': How the 'Odyssey'-inspired revival came to be
Prison Break: How the Odyssey-inspired revival came to be
Comic-Con
//
April 04, 2017
Read More
Next
'Prison Break' star Dominic Purcell details set injuries
Prison Break star Dominic Purcell details set injuries
Article
//
April 04, 2017
Read More
Next
'Prison Break' star Dominic Purcell recovering from injuries with humor
Prison Break star Dominic Purcell shares injury updates
Article
//
April 04, 2017
Read More
Next
'Prison Break' star Dominic Purcell's injury will not delay production
Prison Break star Dominic Purcell injured on set
Article
//
April 04, 2017
Read More
Next
'Prison Break': Paul Adelstein returning for Fox revival
Prison Break: Paul Adelstein returning for Fox revival
Article
//
March 21, 2016
Read More
Next
'Prison Break': Robert Knepper, Rockmond Dunbar, Amaury Nolasco return
Prison Break: Robert Knepper, Rockmond Dunbar, Amaury Nolasco returning for revival
Article
//
March 17, 2016
Read More
Next
Amaury Nolasco joins Fox's 'Prison Break' revival
Prison Break: Amaury Nolasco joins Fox revival
Article
//
March 15, 2016
Read More
Next
Sarah Wayne Callies returning for 'Prison Break' event series
Prison Break adds original cast member Sarah Wayne Callies
Article
//
March 11, 2016
Read More
Next
'Prison Break' event series officially a go at Fox
Prison Break event series officially a go at Fox
Article
//
January 15, 2016
Read More
Next
Fox offers details on 'Prison Break' event series
Fox offers details on 'Prison Break' event series
Article
//
August 06, 2015
Read More
Next
Wentworth Miller comes out, declines invitation to Russian film fest
Wentworth Miller comes out, declines invitation to Russian film fest
Article
//
August 21, 2013
Read More
Next
Exclusive: A&E's 'Breakout Kings' poised to revive 'Prison Break' baddie
Exclusive: A&E's 'Breakout Kings' poised to revive 'Prison Break' baddie
Article
//
October 11, 2010
Read More
Next
'Prison Break' alum Wentworth Miller's screenplay in development. It's a good week for brainy hotties.
'Prison Break' alum Wentworth Miller's screenplay in development. It's a good week for brainy hotties.
Article
//
June 28, 2010
Read More
Next
'True Blood': 'Prison Break' alumni are fresh meat
'True Blood': 'Prison Break' alumni are fresh meat
Article
//
November 30, 2009
Read More
Next
Quote of the Day: Teen divas edition
Quote of the Day: Teen divas edition
Article
//
August 13, 2009
Read More
Next
'Prison Break' boss defends tragic twist: 'It IS a happy ending'
'Prison Break' boss defends tragic twist: 'It IS a happy ending'
Article
//
May 16, 2009
Read More
Next
'Prison Break' scoop: What's T-Bag's endgame?
'Prison Break' scoop: What's T-Bag's endgame?
Article
//
January 30, 2009
Read More
Next
Breaking: Fox cancels 'Prison Break'
Breaking: Fox cancels 'Prison Break'
Article
//
January 13, 2009
Read More
Next
Stephen King: Why I love 'Prison Break'
Stephen King: Why I love 'Prison Break'
Article
//
October 12, 2008
Read More
Next
Has 'Prison Break' gotten better?
Has 'Prison Break' gotten better?
Article
//
September 09, 2008
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.