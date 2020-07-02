Primary Colors

Most Recent

Wild Things
Sex, politics, and an 18-year-old (comedy) highlight this week's new video releases
Giving Hell To The Chief
Where's Monica when we need her? Without her, Travolta's Clinton spoof, Primary Colors, lacks a certain bite.
Primary Colors
Primary Colors
The Faking Of The President 1998
What happens when life starts to look a lot like art? Ask the makers of PRIMARY COLORS--they'll say they don't know what you're talking about.
Primary Colors
John Travolta hits the campaign trail as a Clinton-esque candidate in Mike Nichols' witty diversion Primary Colors.
Advertisement

More Primary Colors

This Week: Primary Colors and Michael Moore
This Week In Hollywood: Primary Colors and Michael Moore
Tom Hanks is too busy for ''Primary Colors''
His schedule, not his politics, is the reason he turned down the Mike Nichols film
''Primary Colors'' is looking for a new star
''Primary Colors'' reminds us of Watergate
The mysterious authorship of 'Primary Colors'
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com