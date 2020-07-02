Wild Things
Sex, politics, and an 18-year-old (comedy) highlight this week's new video releases
Giving Hell To The Chief
Where's Monica when we need her? Without her, Travolta's Clinton spoof, Primary Colors, lacks a certain bite.
The Faking Of The President 1998
What happens when life starts to look a lot like art? Ask the makers of PRIMARY COLORS--they'll say they don't know what you're talking about.
Primary Colors
John Travolta hits the campaign trail as a Clinton-esque candidate in Mike Nichols' witty diversion Primary Colors.