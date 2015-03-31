Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

2016 movie

Most Recent

'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies' author sued by publisher

'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies' author sued by publisher

Read More
'PPZ': Matt Smith reveals Mr. Collins’ secret crush on Mr. Darcy

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies: Matt Smith says Mr. Collins loves Mr. Darcy

Read More
Ultimate fan face-off: 'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies'

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies: Ultimate fan face-off

Horror fan Clark Collis and Jane Austen expert Professor Devoney Looser pick over the bones of the new horror mash-up movie
Read More
'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies': EW review

'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies': EW review

Read More
Lizzy Bennet meets church-going zombies in exclusive 'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies' clip

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies exclusive clip: Lizzy Bennet meets church-going zombies

Read More
See Lily James and Sam Riley in exclusive 'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies' poster

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies poster: See Lily James, Sam Riley, Jack Huston

Read More

More Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

'PPZ' cast help fans break record for most zombies reading Jane Austen

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies cast help fans break world record for most zombies reading Jane Austen

Read More
See Lily James face Lena Headey in new 'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies' clip

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies: New clip with Lena Headey, Lily James

Read More
Exclusive: See the 'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies' trailer

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies trailer exclusive: Lizzy Bennet's out for blood

Read More
Lily James channels her inner zombie slayer in 'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies' trailer

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies trailer debuts

Read More
'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies': Lily James on how to kill an Austenian zombie

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies: Lily James and cast at Comic Con

Read More
'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies': It's not your mama’s Austen

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies: It's not your mama's Austen

Read More

All Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies' finally grunts toward theaters Feb. 19

'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies' finally grunts toward theaters Feb. 19

Article // March 31, 2015
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com