Pretty Woman

Most Recent

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies at 61

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies at 61

Read More
Julia Roberts says seeing the 'Pretty Woman' musical was 'bittersweet'

Julia Roberts says seeing Pretty Woman: The Musical was 'bittersweet'

Read More
See how 'Pretty Woman: The Musical' nails the movie’s most iconic moments

See how Pretty Woman: The Musical nails the movie’s most iconic moments

Read More
Pretty Woman musical sets summer opening dates for Broadway

Pretty Woman musical sets summer opening dates for Broadway

Read More
Julia Roberts begged Richard Gere to be in 'Pretty Woman'

Julia Roberts begged Richard Gere to be in Pretty Woman

Read More
Pretty Woman musical director shares new details about Broadway adaptation

Pretty Woman Broadway director shares new details about the musical

Read More

More Pretty Woman

Garry Marshall's 'Pretty Woman' to get back-to-back airings on AMC

Garry Marshall: Pretty Woman to get back-to-back airings on AMC

Read More
Garry Marshall shares details on 'peppy' 'Pretty Woman' musical

Pretty Woman musical: Garry Marshall shares details

Read More
Revisit Prince's memorable movie moments

Revisit Prince's memorable movie moments

Read More
Watching 'Pretty Woman' for the first time: 25 thoughts

Pretty Woman: 25 thoughts after watching it for the first time

Read More
From PEOPLE: Director Garry Marshall speaks out about 'Pretty Woman' musical

Garry Marshall talks 'Pretty Woman' musical

Read More
Jennifer Jason Leigh on 'Pretty Woman' audition

'Pretty Woman' turns 25: Jennifer Jason Leigh talks auditioning for Vivian

Read More

'Pretty Woman' turns 25: Where are its characters now?

All Pretty Woman

How many times can you watch ''Pretty Woman''?

How many times can you watch ''Pretty Woman''?

Article // March 22, 1991
Read More
Campaigning for an Oscar with the help of videos

Campaigning for an Oscar with the help of videos

Article // March 01, 1991
Read More
Julia Roberts: One of 1990's great entertainers

Julia Roberts: One of 1990's great entertainers

Article // December 28, 1990
Read More
The year that was: 1990

The year that was: 1990

Article // December 28, 1990
Read More
Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman

Article // October 19, 1990
Read More
Recreating the blank-check hedonism of ''Pretty Woman''

Recreating the blank-check hedonism of ''Pretty Woman''

Article // August 24, 1990
Read More
Film studios seek fortune from movie soundtracks

Film studios seek fortune from movie soundtracks

Article // March 23, 1990
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com