Home
Chevron Right
Pretty Woman
Chevron Right
Pretty Woman
Pretty Woman
Most Recent
Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies at 61
Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies at 61
Read More
Next
Julia Roberts says seeing the 'Pretty Woman' musical was 'bittersweet'
Julia Roberts says seeing
Pretty Woman: The Musical
was 'bittersweet'
Read More
Next
See how 'Pretty Woman: The Musical' nails the movie’s most iconic moments
See how
Pretty Woman: The Musical
nails the movie’s most iconic moments
Read More
Next
Pretty Woman
musical sets summer opening dates for Broadway
Pretty Woman
musical sets summer opening dates for Broadway
Read More
Next
Julia Roberts begged Richard Gere to be in 'Pretty Woman'
Julia Roberts begged Richard Gere to be in
Pretty Woman
Read More
Next
Pretty Woman
musical director shares new details about Broadway adaptation
Pretty Woman
Broadway director shares new details about the musical
Read More
Next
Garry Marshall's 'Pretty Woman' to get back-to-back airings on AMC
Garry Marshall: Pretty Woman to get back-to-back airings on AMC
Read More
Next
Garry Marshall shares details on 'peppy' 'Pretty Woman' musical
Pretty Woman musical: Garry Marshall shares details
Read More
Next
Revisit Prince's memorable movie moments
Revisit Prince's memorable movie moments
Read More
Next
Watching 'Pretty Woman' for the first time: 25 thoughts
Pretty Woman: 25 thoughts after watching it for the first time
Read More
Next
From PEOPLE: Director Garry Marshall speaks out about 'Pretty Woman' musical
Garry Marshall talks 'Pretty Woman' musical
Read More
Next
Jennifer Jason Leigh on 'Pretty Woman' audition
'Pretty Woman' turns 25: Jennifer Jason Leigh talks auditioning for Vivian
Read More
Next
'Pretty Woman' turns 25: Where are its characters now?
Previous
Garry Marshall planning 'Pretty Woman' musical for Broadway
Pretty Woman
Pretty Woman: 15th Anniversary Special Edition
Tale of Two Endings
Pretty Woman
Next
How many times can you watch ''Pretty Woman''?
How many times can you watch ''Pretty Woman''?
Article
//
March 22, 1991
Read More
Next
Campaigning for an Oscar with the help of videos
Campaigning for an Oscar with the help of videos
Article
//
March 01, 1991
Read More
Next
Julia Roberts: One of 1990's great entertainers
Julia Roberts: One of 1990's great entertainers
Article
//
December 28, 1990
Read More
Next
The year that was: 1990
The year that was: 1990
Article
//
December 28, 1990
Read More
Next
Pretty Woman
Pretty Woman
Article
//
October 19, 1990
Read More
Next
Recreating the blank-check hedonism of ''Pretty Woman''
Recreating the blank-check hedonism of ''Pretty Woman''
Article
//
August 24, 1990
Read More
Next
Film studios seek fortune from movie soundtracks
Film studios seek fortune from movie soundtracks
Article
//
March 23, 1990
Read More
Next
