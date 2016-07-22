Skip to content
Follow Us
Home
Preacher
Preacher
Share
Preacher
Most Recent
Preacher
Preacher
showrunner answers our questions about Sunday's crazy series finale
Read More
seth-rogen
Seth Rogen says AMC 'pushed back hard' on showing Tom Cruise explode in 'Preacher' pilot
Read More
Preacher
Game of Thrones
final season becomes running joke at
Preacher
panel
Read More
PRE_203_SB_0307_0206-RT
The
Preacher
final season is packed with mayhem in new preview
Read More
PRE_308_AB_0430_0178_RT
Tulip and Jody conduct some strange sexual harassment training in
Preacher
sneak peek
Check out a scene from the next episode of AMC's twisted comic book adaptation
Read More
PRE_203_SB_0307_0206-RT
AMC renews
Preacher
for season 3
Read More
More Preacher
Preacher at Comic-Con EW studio
Preacher
cast teases 'really filthy' sex scene
PRE_207_MS_0412_0661-RT.JPG
Meet 'perverted'
Preacher
villain Herr Starr
The character will be properly introduced to viewers on July 31
PREACH_105-20160331-LJ_0555-RT
Preacher
star Ian Colletti previews Eugene's hellish season 2
Preacher-013-000
Preacher
comic villain Herr Starr is 'big part' of season 2
preacher-season-2-11
Preacher
showrunner says season 2 is 'no less crazy'
Preacher Season 2
Preacher
season 2 trailer reveals major new character
Image
Preacher season 1 Blu-ray extra showcases Saint of Killers
Image
Preacher season 1: EW review
Image
Preacher season 1 finale recap: Call and Response
Image
Preacher season finale clip: Tulip wants Jesse to do something nasty
Image
Preacher recap: Finish the Song
Image
Preacher at Comic-Con: Garth Ennis talks future seasons
All Preacher
Image
Preacher cast defends sex scene after fan criticism at Comic-Con
Comic-Con
//
July 22, 2016
Image
Preacher recap: El Valero
Article
//
July 18, 2016
Image
Preacher recap: He Gone
Article
//
July 11, 2016
Image
Preacher recap: Sundowner
Article
//
July 04, 2016
Image
Preacher renewed for season 2
Article
//
June 29, 2016
Image
Preacher recap: South Will Rise Again
Article
//
June 27, 2016
Image
Preacher recap: Monster Swamp
Article
//
June 23, 2016
Image
Preacher recap: The Possibilities
Article
//
June 13, 2016
Image
Preacher series premiere recap: Pilot
Article
//
June 13, 2016
Image
Preacher recap: See
Article
//
June 06, 2016
Image
'Preacher' vs. 'Preacher': Entertainment Geekly podcast
Article
//
June 06, 2016
Image
AMC's Preacher: Stars say 'There was so much blood' shooting tonight's episode
Article
//
June 05, 2016
Image
Preacher: Ruth Negga shows off her poker face in AMC series clip — exclusive
Article
//
June 02, 2016
Image
Preacher pilot with directors commentary released online
Article
//
May 26, 2016
Image
'Preacher': EW review
Article
//
May 19, 2016
Image
Preacher: Seth Rogen, Dominic Cooper talk AMC comic book adaptation
Article
//
May 18, 2016
Image
Seth Rogen parodies own show in fake 'Preacher' trailer
Article
//
May 18, 2016
Image
'Preacher': Watch the first 5 minutes in AMC's preview
Article
//
May 17, 2016
Image
Artist Steve Dillon talks 'Preacher': 'We had letters from jail'
Article
//
May 17, 2016
Image
Chris Hardwick to host Preacher after show on AMC
Article
//
May 16, 2016
Image
Preacher executive producer Seth Rogen wanted to play Arseface
Article
//
May 12, 2016
Image
Preacher and The Preachers: How to tell the difference
Article
//
May 03, 2016
Image
Preacher: Check out exclusive photos
Article
//
April 25, 2016
Image
'Preacher' sneak peek shows backseat hyper-violence
Article
//
April 11, 2016
Image
Preacher: New teaser trailer for AMC series promises salvation
Article
//
April 01, 2016
Load More
Preacher
