Watch Adam West's unaired episode of NBC's canceled superhero comedy Powerless
The series was pulled from the schedule before the episode could airRead More
Powerless: Iconic Batman actor Adam West to guest-star
The 'Batman' star narrated a Wayne Security commercial in the 'Powerless' pilotRead More
Powerless clip: Alan Tudyk tries (and fails) to stop a mugging as Robin
Van, Ron, and Teddy's search for Batman lands them in troubleRead More
Powerless: Alan Tudyk suits up as Robin in exclusive first look
A quest to find Batman on NBC's 'Powerless' finds Van (Alan Tudyk) dressing up as the Boy WonderRead More
Powerless' Vanessa Hudgens previews NBC's new super comedy
DC Comics is dipping into the world of comedy with 'Powerless '— and it's brought some star power and geek cred to support it.Read More