How does the ''Poseidon'' DVD compare to original?
We decide which disaster movie was the most disastrous
How to escape ''Poseidon''
We provide a detailed guide to getting off the upside-down boat
The top four most terrible lines in ''Poseidon''
Here are lines from Kurt Russell, Richard Dreyfus and others from the catastrophe film
Putting a ''Poseidon'' scene under the microscope
What was CG? What was real? EW senior writer Steve Daly explains the brazen trickery behind the movie's opening sequence
''Poseidon'' should float to No. 1, but just barely
Joshua Rich's prediction: The underwater adventure will come in ahead of ''M:I-3''