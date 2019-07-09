Pose

Michaela Jaé did what she came here to do
The Pose star discusses her history-making Emmy nomination and what's next.
Pose co-creator and star explain the finale's Sex and the City moment'
Emmy-nominated 'Pose' co-creator/director Steven Canals and Lead Actress nominee Mj Rodriguez on why the finale's brunch scene wasn't about throwing shade at 'SATC.'
Ranking Elektra's 20 best reads on Pose
'Pose' may be over, but Elektra's reads live on.
Elton John makes surprise appearance at Pose panel: 'I am totally Elektra'
Pose series finale first look: 'Dream big until you triumph!'
It's one final ballroom blowout for Blanca and Pray Tell in this exclusive preview of the 'Pose' series finale.
Billy Porter reveals he's HIV-positive: 'I'm so much more than that diagnosis'
"I was able to say everything that I wanted to say through a surrogate," he said of his Pose character's similar diagnosis. 
Pose star Angelica Ross on Candy's surprise final season return: 'It was such a reunion'
Ross speaks about the legacy of the show, filming Pose and American Horror Story simultaneously, and more.
Pose's Janet Mock decries Hollywood in scorching speech: 'You all have stomped on us'
The show's writer-director-executive producer gave both impassioned and personal remarks at the season 3 premiere event.
Pose creator says goodbye to his groundbreaking drama: 'There was a very clear end to this narrative'
Pose season 3 review: Farewell to a werk of art
Everything we know about the final season of Pose
Pose cast marks end of filming on final season: 'This show has changed my life'
Billy Porter explains why his Pose season 2 love scene means so much

Angelica Ross discusses Candy's fate on Pose: 'I was devastated'
TV // July 09, 2019
Game of Thrones, Fleabag, Pose land major TCA Award nominations
The Awardist // June 19, 2019
FX renews Pose for season 3
TV // June 17, 2019
Pose co-creator Steven Canals breaks down premiere, teases 'epic' season 2
TV // June 11, 2019
What to Watch on Tuesday: Pose returns in the '90s
TV // June 11, 2019
Pose acts up, sparks joy in season 2: EW review
TV Reviews // June 07, 2019
The ballroom battle gets intense in Pose season 2 trailer
TV // May 23, 2019
Pose finale recap: Glamorous, grand, and uplifting to the end
Recaps // July 22, 2018
Janet Mock talks making history with Pose directorial debut and the season 2 renewal
TV // July 15, 2018
Pose renewed for second season on FX
TV // July 12, 2018
Ryan Murphy wants his own Netflix talk show
TV // June 11, 2018
Pose writer/producer Our Lady J: Why it's important to stop calling House Balls 'Drag Balls'
TV // June 08, 2018
Why Ryan Murphy is donating all his profits from Pose
TV // June 07, 2018
James Van Der Beek's role in Pose was originally Donald Trump
TV // June 07, 2018
Strike a Pose with EW's annual LGBTQ cover
TV // June 07, 2018
Inside Pose's Flashdance-esque climactic dance number
TV // June 03, 2018
Ryan Murphy teases what's ahead on FX's groundbreaking series Pose
TV // June 03, 2018
FX's Pose is the Fame reboot TV needs: EW review
TV // May 22, 2018
Pose, Ryan Murphy's history-making FX drama, gets a glamorous trailer
TV // May 03, 2018
Pose: Why Tatiana Maslany was recast on new Ryan Murphy drama
TV // January 05, 2018
Ryan Murphy's record-setting drama Pose gets series order on FX
TV // December 27, 2017
Pose: Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek, and Tatiana Maslany join new Ryan Murphy series
TV // October 26, 2017
Ryan Murphy producing New York City-set drama Pose for FX
TV // March 16, 2017
