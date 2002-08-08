Point Break

Most Recent

Meet Johnny Utah in the new 'Point Break' trailer

Point Break trailer: Meet Johnny Utah

Read More
See how the amazing -- and dangerous -- surfing stunts for 'Point Break' were shot

Point Break surfing stunts video: Wild and crazy stuns revealed

Read More
Shooting the new 'Point Break' at 165 miles per hour

Shooting the new Point Break at 165 miles per hour

Read More
Lori Petty: 'Point Break' redo 'stupid'

Lori Petty on 'Point Break' remake: 'That's some stupid s--t right there'

Read More
'Point Break' is hosting a Battle of the Bands for an 'extreme' soundtrack anthem

Point Break is hosting a Battle of the Bands for an 'extreme' soundtrack anthem

Read More
'Point Break' remake gets its first trailer

Point Break remake: Watch the first trailer

Read More

More Point Break

'Point Break' shifts to Xmas opening

'Point Break' shifts to Christmas, will open in 'Star Wars' wake

Read More
Gerard Butler exits 'Point Break' remake

Gerard Butler exits 'Point Break' remake

Read More
'Point Break' remake finds its Johnny Utah

'Point Break' remake finds its Johnny Utah

Read More
Casting Net: John Goodman joins 'The Gambler'; Plus Gerard Butler

Casting Net: John Goodman joins 'The Gambler'; Plus Gerard Butler

Read More
'Invincible' director Ericson Core to helm 'Point Break' remake

'Invincible' director Ericson Core to helm 'Point Break' remake

Read More
Point Break

Point Break

Read More

All Point Break

''Point Break'' made our list of the best surfing movies

''Point Break'' made our list of the best surfing movies

Article // August 08, 2002
Read More
Point Break

Point Break

Article // January 17, 1992
Read More
'Point Break': EW review

'Point Break': EW review

Article // July 26, 1991
Read More
''Point Break'' surf training

''Point Break'' surf training

Article // July 26, 1991
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com