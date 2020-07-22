Playing House canceled, creators confirm in emotional goodbye video
This news is totes not 'kewl'Read More
Playing House: Keegan-Michael Key goes behind the scenes of season 3's cancer story line
'I wanted to make sure I was representing Jessica’s reality exactly the way she wanted it,' he recallsRead More
Playing House wanted to spotlight Jessica St. Clair's 'great new boobs' this season
Season 3 takes inspiration from the co-creator and star's real-life battle with breast cancerRead More
Playing House: Bingeworthy hosts celebrate the USA comedy's return
Real-life friends Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham created the series, now in its third seasonRead More