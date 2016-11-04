Top Navigation
Fox’s 2016 drama Pitch features Kylie Bunbury as Ginny Baker, the first female player to join Major League Baseball. Dan Fogelman and Rick Singer created the series, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Ali Larter, and Mark Consuelos also star.
Most Recent
Dan Fogelman hints at a possible 'Pitch' revival
Dan Fogelman hints at a possible
Pitch
revival
Read More
Next
'Pitch' producer would like to shoot a goodbye episode
Pitch
producer would like to shoot a goodbye episode
Read More
Next
'Pitch' canceled after one season
Pitch
canceled after one season
Read More
Next
Will 'Pitch' return for season 2?
Will
Pitch
return for season 2?
Read More
Next
'Pitch' recap: 'Don't Say It'
Pitch finale recap: Season 1, Episode 10
Hookups, breakups, and no-hitter dreams
Read More
Next
'Pitch' star Kylie Bunbury makes plea for season 2
Pitch: Kylie Bunbury makes plea for season 2
'This is a special show, and I think it's done a lot for people,' says the actress
Read More
Next
More Pitch
'Pitch' boss on Fox baseball drama's struggle and future
Pitch boss on Fox baseball drama's struggle, future
Read More
Next
'Pitch' EP Dan Fogelman: 'I believe in my heart' series will return
Pitch: Dan Fogelman recaps season 1 finale
'It's hard to talk about the season finale without talking about how this all started'
Read More
Next
'Pitch' star Kylie Bunbury on Ginny's next move
Pitch: Kylie Bunbury on Ginny's next move
Read More
Next
'Pitch' recap: 'Scratched'
Pitch recap: Season 1, Episode 9
Read More
Next
'Pitch': Mo McRae weighs in on that Ginny-Mike moment
Pitch: Mo McRae recaps season 1, episode 9
Read More
Next
'Pitch' recap: 'Unstoppable Forces and Immovable Objects'
Pitch recap: Season 1, Episode 7
Read More
Next
Pitch writers go behind the scenes of rain delay episode
Pitch struggles with a tricky premise
Pitch: Mark-Paul Gosselaar recaps season 1, episode 7
Pitch recap: Season 1, Episode 7
Pitch: Mark-Paul Gosselaar nude in promo photo
Pitch: Kylie Bunbury on relating to Ginny's emotional journey
'Pitch' recap: 'Wear It'
Pitch recap: Season 1, Episode 6
Article
//
November 04, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch': Will Ginny and Mike ever get together?
Pitch: Will Ginny and Mike ever get together?
Article
//
November 02, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch': Why baseball got Mark Consuelos hitting the books
Pitch: Mark Consuelos talks season 1, episode 5
Article
//
October 28, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch' recap: 'Alfonzo Guzman-Chavez'
Pitch recap: Season 1, Episode 5
Article
//
October 28, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch' EP explains the heartbreaking reveal behind the premiere twist
Pitch EP explains new reveal behind the premiere twist
Article
//
October 27, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch': How Kevin Connolly's debut will shake up the Padres
Pitch: How Kevin Connolly's debut will shake up the Padres
Article
//
October 26, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch': Regina King on how she almost missed a chance to direct
Pitch: Regina King talks directing season 1, episode 4
Article
//
October 14, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch' recap: 'The Break'
Pitch recap: Season 1, Episode 4
Article
//
October 13, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch': How long can Ginny last in the majors?
Pitch: How long can Ginny last in the majors?
Article
//
October 13, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch' showrunner on wardrobe malfunctions and shooting at Petco Park
Pitch: Showrunner recaps season one, episode three
Article
//
October 07, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch' recap: 'Beanball'
Pitch recap: Season 1, Episode 3
Article
//
October 06, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch' sneak peek: Ginny wants revenge in beanball episode
Pitch sneak peek: Ginny wants revenge in beanball episode
Article
//
October 05, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch': EW review
Pitch review
Article
//
October 03, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch': A radio caller thought Ginny Baker was a real baseball player
Pitch: Radio caller thought Ginny Baker was a real baseball player
Article
//
September 30, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch' co-creator on shooting the pivotal Jimmy Kimmel scene
Pitch: Co-creator talks Jimmy Kimmel scene
Article
//
September 30, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch' recap: 'The Interim'
Pitch recap: Season 1, Episode 2
Article
//
September 30, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch' sneak peek: Ginny's not the only female in a man's world
Pitch clip: Ginny's not the only female in a man's world
Article
//
September 29, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch' director on butt-slapping and the show's 'Glee' connection
Pitch director Paris Barclay blogs about the pilot
Article
//
September 23, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch' premiere recap: 'Pilot'
Pitch premiere recap: Season 1, Episode 1
Article
//
September 23, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch': What did you think?
Pitch
: What did you think?
Article
//
March 12, 2017
Read More
Next
'Pitch': Inside that heartbreaking premiere twist
Pitch: Inside that heartbreaking premiere twist
Article
//
September 22, 2016
Read More
Next
WATCH: 'Pitch' costars created chemistry with butt slaps
Pitch
costars smacked each other's butts to prove they had chemistry
Article
//
March 10, 2017
Read More
Next
'Pitch' director on challenges of bringing baseball to life
Pitch director on challenges of bringing baseball to life
Article
//
September 21, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch' adds Rita Wilson, Lyndsy Fonseca
Pitch adds Rita Wilson, Lyndsy Fonseca
Article
//
September 16, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch': How realistic is Fox's new baseball drama?
Pitch: How realistic is Fox's new baseball drama?
Article
//
September 12, 2016
Read More
Next
