Pitch

Fox’s 2016 drama Pitch features Kylie Bunbury as Ginny Baker, the first female player to join Major League Baseball. Dan Fogelman and Rick Singer created the series, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Ali Larter, and Mark Consuelos also star.

Dan Fogelman hints at a possible 'Pitch' revival

'Pitch' producer would like to shoot a goodbye episode

'Pitch' canceled after one season

Will 'Pitch' return for season 2?

'Pitch' recap: 'Don't Say It'

Hookups, breakups, and no-hitter dreams
'Pitch' star Kylie Bunbury makes plea for season 2

'This is a special show, and I think it's done a lot for people,' says the actress
More Pitch

'Pitch' boss on Fox baseball drama's struggle and future

'Pitch' EP Dan Fogelman: 'I believe in my heart' series will return

'It's hard to talk about the season finale without talking about how this all started'
'Pitch' star Kylie Bunbury on Ginny's next move

'Pitch' recap: 'Scratched'

'Pitch': Mo McRae weighs in on that Ginny-Mike moment

'Pitch' recap: 'Unstoppable Forces and Immovable Objects'

Pitch writers go behind the scenes of rain delay episode

All Pitch

'Pitch' recap: 'Wear It'

Article // November 04, 2016
'Pitch': Will Ginny and Mike ever get together?

Article // November 02, 2016
'Pitch': Why baseball got Mark Consuelos hitting the books

Article // October 28, 2016
'Pitch' recap: 'Alfonzo Guzman-Chavez'

Article // October 28, 2016
'Pitch' EP explains the heartbreaking reveal behind the premiere twist

Article // October 27, 2016
'Pitch': How Kevin Connolly's debut will shake up the Padres

Article // October 26, 2016
'Pitch': Regina King on how she almost missed a chance to direct

Article // October 14, 2016
'Pitch' recap: 'The Break'

Article // October 13, 2016
'Pitch': How long can Ginny last in the majors?

Article // October 13, 2016
'Pitch' showrunner on wardrobe malfunctions and shooting at Petco Park

Article // October 07, 2016
'Pitch' recap: 'Beanball'

Article // October 06, 2016
'Pitch' sneak peek: Ginny wants revenge in beanball episode

Article // October 05, 2016
'Pitch': EW review

Article // October 03, 2016
'Pitch': A radio caller thought Ginny Baker was a real baseball player

Article // September 30, 2016
'Pitch' co-creator on shooting the pivotal Jimmy Kimmel scene

Article // September 30, 2016
'Pitch' recap: 'The Interim'

Article // September 30, 2016
'Pitch' sneak peek: Ginny's not the only female in a man's world

Article // September 29, 2016
'Pitch' director on butt-slapping and the show's 'Glee' connection

Article // September 23, 2016
'Pitch' premiere recap: 'Pilot'

Article // September 23, 2016
'Pitch': What did you think?

Article // March 12, 2017
'Pitch': Inside that heartbreaking premiere twist

Article // September 22, 2016
WATCH: 'Pitch' costars created chemistry with butt slaps

Article // March 10, 2017
'Pitch' director on challenges of bringing baseball to life

Article // September 21, 2016
'Pitch' adds Rita Wilson, Lyndsy Fonseca

Article // September 16, 2016
'Pitch': How realistic is Fox's new baseball drama?

Article // September 12, 2016
