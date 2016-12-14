Top Navigation
Watch the 'Pitch Perfect' cast recap the first two movies
Watch the
Pitch Perfect
cast recap the first two movies
‘Pitch Perfect 3’ is in theaters now
Read More
Next
'Pitch Perfect 3': The Bellas say an emotional goodbye in new featurette
Pitch Perfect 3
: The Bellas say an emotional goodbye in new featurette
Read More
Next
'Pitch Perfect 3' charms as a short and decent final installment
Pitch Perfect 3
charms as a short and decent final installment: EW review
Read More
Next
'Pitch Perfect 3' stars sing aca-awesome mashup with 'The Voice' top 12
Pitch Perfect 3
stars sing aca-awesome mashup with
The Voice
top 12
Read More
Next
'Pitch Perfect 3' trailer: The Bellas aren't going down without a fight
Pitch Perfect 3
: The Bellas aren't going down without a fight in new trailer
Aca-tention, ladies!
Read More
Next
'Pitch Perfect 3': Anna Kendrick on getting the Bellas back together
Pitch Perfect 3
: Anna Kendrick on getting the Bellas back together
Read More
Next
More Pitch Perfect 3
'Pitch Perfect 3': The Bellas take their show on the road in first trailer
Pitch Perfect 3
: The Bellas take their show on the road in first trailer
Read More
Next
'Pitch Perfect 3' poster teases a last call for the Bellas
Pitch Perfect 3
poster teases a last call for the Bellas
The trailer arrives on Saturday
Read More
Next
The Bellas are back in 'Pitch Perfect 3' teaser trailer
The Bellas are back in
Pitch Perfect 3
teaser trailer
Read More
Next
'Pitch Perfect 3' stars celebrate wrapping filming
Pitch Perfect 3
stars celebrate wrapping filming
Read More
Next
Anna Kendrick's 'Pitch Perfect 3' director teaches 'vagina' the verb
Anna Kendrick's
Pitch Perfect 3
director teaches 'vagina' the verb
Read More
Next
John Lithgow joins 'Pitch Perfect 3'
John Lithgow joins cast of
Pitch Perfect 3
Read More
Next
Watch Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson begin
Pitch Perfect 3
rehearsals with the Bellas
Close
Close
Previous
John Michael Higgins confirms he's in
Pitch Perfect 3
Pitch Perfect 3
: Everything we know so far
Pitch Perfect 3
: Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson back with the Bellas in cast photos
Prince artist Andy Allo joins
Pitch Perfect 3
Pitch Perfect 3: Skylar Astin says Treblemakes are not in the movie
Next
All Pitch Perfect 3
Ruby Rose in talks to join 'Pitch Perfect 3' cast
Pitch Perfect 3: Ruby Rose in talks to join cast
Article
//
December 14, 2016
Read More
Next
WATCH: Anna Camp describes the benefits of TV and 'Pitch Perfect 3'
Anna Camp on TV and Pitch Perfect 3
Article
//
November 03, 2016
Read More
Next
Anna Camp is returning for 'Pitch Perfect 3'
Pitch Perfect 3: Anna Camp to return
Article
//
October 18, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch Perfect 3' lands 'Step Up: All In' director Trish Sie
Pitch Perfect 3 lands Step Up: All In director Trish Sie
Article
//
September 01, 2016
Read More
Next
Elizabeth Banks explains 'Pitch Perfect 3' departure
Pitch Perfect 3: Elizabeth Banks explains dropping out as director
Article
//
June 04, 2016
Read More
Next
Elizabeth Banks drops out of directing 'Pitch Perfect 3'
Pitch Perfect 3: Elizabeth Banks drops out as director
Article
//
June 03, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch Perfect 3' release date pushed back
Pitch Perfect 3 release date moved to Christmas 2017
Article
//
May 31, 2016
Read More
Next
'Pitch Perfect 3' moves up two weeks
Pitch Perfect 3 moves up two weeks
Article
//
May 09, 2016
Read More
Next
Elizabeth Banks will direct 'Pitch Perfect 3'
Pitch Perfect 3: Elizabeth Banks returning to direct
Article
//
October 27, 2015
Read More
Next
'Pitch Perfect 3' shifts to August 2017 release date
Pitch Perfect 3 release date now August 4, 2017
Article
//
September 29, 2015
Read More
Next
Brittany Snow to return for 'Pitch Perfect 3'
Brittany Snow to return for 'Pitch Perfect 3'
Article
//
July 28, 2015
Read More
Next
'Pitch Perfect 3' moving forward
Universal moving forward with Pitch Perfect 3
Article
//
June 10, 2015
Read More
Next
