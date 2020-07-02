Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
Gleiberman on ''Pirates''' muddled waters
EW's movie critic joins the message board debate on whether the film ''makes sense'' -- and why it matters
''Pirates'' director keelhauls critics
''I think we've gotten more complex, not less,'' says ''At World's End'' director. ''We haven't run away or chickened out''
Swashbuckling on the ''Pirates'' red carpet
Geoffrey Rush, Chow-Yun Fat, and the rest of the crew took over Disneyland for the ''At World's End'' premiere
''Pirates 3'': Depp and his mates aim to outgun ''Spidey''
Will Captain Jack Sparrow's third voyage still have the charm? And are his days at sea really over?
Depp: I draw the line at ''Capt. Jack toothpaste''
The ''Pirates'' star opens up about product licensing, Keith Richards, nasty reviews, and the state of his soul
