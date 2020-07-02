Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Most Recent
Gleiberman on ''Pirates''' muddled waters
EW's movie critic joins the message board debate on whether the film ''makes sense'' -- and why it matters Read More
''Pirates'' director keelhauls critics
''I think we've gotten more complex, not less,'' says ''At World's End'' director. ''We haven't run away or chickened out'' Read More
Swashbuckling on the ''Pirates'' red carpet
Geoffrey Rush, Chow-Yun Fat, and the rest of the crew took over Disneyland for the ''At World's End'' premiere Read More
''Pirates 3'': Depp and his mates aim to outgun ''Spidey''
Will Captain Jack Sparrow's third voyage still have the charm? And are his days at sea really over?
Depp: I draw the line at ''Capt. Jack toothpaste''
The ''Pirates'' star opens up about product licensing, Keith Richards, nasty reviews, and the state of his soul
