Paul McCartney confirms Pirates 5 role with character poster
It's a pirate's life for PaulRead More
Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Orlando Bloom resurfaces in new promo
Will Turner, the new Davy Jones, is backRead More
Pirates of the Caribbean 5 video confirms Will Turner's son
A new video confirms Brenton Thwaites as "Henry Turner."Read More
Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Johnny Depp runs from ghosts in new teaser
Has Jack Sparrow met his match with astronomer Carina Smyth?Read More
Pirates of the Caribbean 5 trailer explains why Jack is a wanted man
See how a young Jack Sparrow made a ghostly enemyRead More