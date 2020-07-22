Pirates of the Caribbean 5

Most Recent

Paul McCartney confirms Pirates 5 role with character poster

It's a pirate's life for Paul
Johnny Depp surprises Pirates of the Caribbean riders at Disneyland

Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Orlando Bloom resurfaces in new promo

Will Turner, the new Davy Jones, is back
Pirates of the Caribbean 5 video confirms Will Turner's son

A new video confirms Brenton Thwaites as "Henry Turner."
Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Johnny Depp runs from ghosts in new teaser

Has Jack Sparrow met his match with astronomer Carina Smyth?
Pirates of the Caribbean 5 trailer explains why Jack is a wanted man

See how a young Jack Sparrow made a ghostly enemy
More Pirates of the Caribbean 5

Pirates of the Caribbean hits the Super Bowl with new look at Dead Men Tell No Tales

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 trailer: Dead Men Tell No Tales in first look at Disney film

Watch Johnny Depp bottle feed an orphaned baby bat as Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp brings Jack Sparrow to Australia children's hospital

Johnny Depp's injury further delays 'Pirates' filming

Johnny Depp injures hand, flies back to U.S. during 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' production

Production begins on 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales': Get the details

