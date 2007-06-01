''Pirate Master'': Ghosts from the past
The seven adrift sailors return from the dead to try to change the gameRead More
''Pirate Master'': Captain vs. captain
Joe Don and Azmyth pull out the big gunsRead More
''Pirate Master'': Three guys take control
Ben, Jay, and Captain Azmyth dominate, but J.D. is gunning for themRead More
''Pirate Master'': Messed up
Jay gets his way, and Sean's goose is cookedRead More
''Pirate Master'': A new twist
Under pressure from Captain Louie, J.D. buys himself a pardonRead More
''Pirate Master'': A change at the top
Azmyth leads his team to victory, becomes captain, and suddenly starts talking BritishRead More