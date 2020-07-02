Philadelphia

Most Recent

Tom Hanks says he couldn't do Philadelphia today as a straight man — 'and rightly so'
"I don't think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight guy playing a gay guy."
James Corden sent Trump 297 copies of Philadelphia to educate him about HIV and AIDS
Six people quit the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV and AIDS
Tom Hanks remembers Jonathan Demme as 'the grandest of men'
Oscar-winning actor pays tribute to his Philadelphia director
Celebrities react to the death of Jonathan Demme: 'He could do anything'
Gay love stories on film: ''Philadelphia''
In honor of ''Brokeback Mountain,'' we look back at 10 memorable same-sex couples on film
Did ''Philadelphia'' let down the gay community? (1994)
How good intentions, gay politics, and market forces collided on the road to ''Philadelphia''
Advertisement

More Philadelphia

Beau Travail
Philadelphia
SEXUAL ORIENTATION
Philadelphia
THE 'PHILADELPHIA' STORY: SCENES YOU'LL NEVER SEE
Ron Vawter in Philadelphia speaks on AIDS
OUT OF THE MEYER

ACTOR CHARLES NAPIER

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com