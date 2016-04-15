Pete's Dragon

Most Recent

'Pete’s Dragon' outtakes are the giggles you need today

Pete’s Dragon outtakes are the giggles you need today

There’s also another bodily expulsion involved, but no spoilers here
Read More
The Must List: Tove Lo's 'Cool Girl' heats up the summer

EW Must List: Tove Lo's Cool Girl heats up the summer

Plus four other things we love in pop culture this week
Read More
Box office preview: 'Pete's Dragon' leads diverse crop of newcomers

Box office predictions: Pete's Dragon leads diverse crop of newcomers

Warner Bros.' 'Suicide Squad' should take No. 1 for the second week in a row
Read More
'Pete's Dragon': EW review

Pete's Dragon: EW review

Read More
WATCH: Everyone, meet Elliot in 'Pete's Dragon'

Pete's Dragon: Meet Elliot in exclusive clip

Pete shows off his furry friend in this exclusive 'Pete's Dragon' clip
Read More
'Pete's Dragon' clips hint at what's in the woods

Disney: Pete's Dragon clips hint at what's in the woods

Read More

More Pete's Dragon

'Pete's Dragon' clip features Robert Redford, Bryce Dallas Howard

Pete's Dragon: Robert Redford, Bryce Dallas Howard clip considers the impossible

Read More
'Pete's Dragon' trailer: Watch the giant green guy fly

Pete’s Dragon trailer: Watch the giant green guy fly

Read More

All Pete's Dragon

'Pete's Dragon': Meet Disney's new, furry Elliott — exclusive first look

Pete's Dragon: Meet Disney's new, furry Elliott — exclusive first look

Article // April 15, 2016
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com