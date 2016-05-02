Penny Dreadful

Most Recent

'Penny Dreadful' first look: Natalie Dormer descends upon the 'City of Angels'

Penny Dreadful first look: Natalie Dormer descends upon the City of Angels

Dormer portrays Magda, a shape-shifting demon and "agent of chaos" in 1930s Los Angeles.
Read More
Showtime revives 'Penny Dreadful' with new 'City of Angels' story

Showtime revives Penny Dreadful with new City of Angels story

Creator John Logan is set to return for the new series, which will be set in 1938 Los Angeles
Read More
'Penny Dreadful' creator John Logan on designing Dorian Gray's portrait

Penny Dreadful creator John Logan looks back on Dorian Gray's 'provocative' portrait

Plus, he reveals the character's untold backstory
Read More
'Penny Dreadful' writer on why THAT twist had to happen

Penny Dreadful writer on why THAT twist had to happen

Comic writer Chris King discusses the big new twists
Read More
Here's which 'Penny Dreadful' favorites are returning in the comic

Here's which Penny Dreadful favorites are returning in the comic

Read More
'Penny Dreadful' comic: See Vanessa's return in these exclusive pages

Penny Dreadful comic: See Vanessa's (sort of) return in these exclusive pages

Read More

More Penny Dreadful

'Penny Dreadful' to return from the dead—as a comic book

Penny Dreadful comic book coming in 2017

Read More
Showtime bosses on why they didn't tell you about 'Penny Dreadful'

Penny Dreadful: Showtime bosses on why they didn't tell you about finale

Read More
'Penny Dreadful' finale recap: 'Perpetual Night' and 'The Blessed Dark'

Penny Dreadful season 3 finale recap: Perpetual Night and The Blessed Dark

Read More
'Penny Dreadful' will not return for season 4: Series creator explains

Penny Dreadful will not return for season 4

Read More
7 questions we're still asking after the 'Penny Dreadful' finale

Penny Dreadful finale: 7 unanswered questions

Read More
'Penny Dreadful' recap: 'Ebb Tide'

Penny Dreadful recap: Ebb Tide

Read More

Penny Dreadful recap: No Beast So Fierce

Vanessa finds an ally in her fight against Dracula

All Penny Dreadful

'Penny Dreadful' premiere recap: 'The Day Tennyson Died'

Penny Dreadful season 3 premiere recap: The Day Tennyson Died

Article // May 02, 2016
Read More
'Penny Dreadful' season 3 sneak peek teases 'a terrible end'

Penny Dreadful season 3: Eva Green, Josh Hartnett in new sneak peek

Article // May 01, 2016
Read More
'Penny Dreadful': Josh Hartnett on his chemistry with Eva Green

Penny Dreadful: Josh Hartnett on his chemistry with Eva Green

Article // April 30, 2016
Read More
'Penny Dreadful' showrunner John Logan promises a 'reckoning'

Penny Dreadful season 3: Showrunner John Logan previews what's to come

Article // April 25, 2016
Read More
Darkness falls in new 'Penny Dreadful' season 3 trailer

Penny Dreadful: Darkness falls in new season 3 trailer

Article // April 08, 2016
Read More
'Penny Dreadful' embraces its dark side in season 3 trailer

Penny Dreadful season 3 trailer embraces the dark side

Article // February 25, 2016
Read More
Titan Comics reveals 'Penny Dreadful' covers for first issue

Penny Dreadful comics covers revealed for first issue

Article // February 15, 2016
Read More
Watch the first teaser for 'Penny Dreadful' season 3

Penny Dreadful season 3 teaser

Article // January 15, 2016
Read More
Showtime sets 'House of Lies,' 'Penny Dreadful' premiere dates

House of Lies premiere date, Penny Dreadful premiere date set by Showtime

Article // January 12, 2016
Read More
Best of 2015: How 'Penny Dreadful' showrunner John Logan crafted Lily's big speech

EW's Best of 2015: How Penny Dreadful crafted Lily's big speech

Article // December 29, 2015
Read More
'Penny Dreadful' casts Brian Cox as Josh Hartnett’s father -- exclusive

Penny Dreadful: Brian Cox as Josh Hartnett’s father

Article // October 29, 2015
Read More
'Penny Dreadful' recap: 'And They Were...'

Penny Dreadful season 2 finale recap: And They Were Enemies

Article // July 06, 2015
Read More
'Penny Dreadful' boss on finale: 'I’m very proud of it'

Penny Dreadful season finale: Showrunner John Logan breaks down Vanessa's desolate decision

Article // July 05, 2015
Read More
'Penny Dreadful' showrunner John Logan teases season finale

Penny Dreadful showrunner John Logan says everything comes 'crashing together' in season finale

Article // July 02, 2015
Read More
'Penny Dreadful' recap: 'And Hell Itself My Only Foe'

Penny Dreadful recap: And Hell Itself My Only Foe

Article // June 30, 2015
Read More
'Penny Dreadful' recap: 'Memento Mori'

Penny Dreadful recap: Memento Mori

Article // June 22, 2015
Read More
'Penny Dreadful' back for season 3

Penny Dreadful renewed for season 3

Article // June 16, 2015
Read More
'Penny Dreadful' recap: 'Little Scorpion'

Penny Dreadful recap: Little Scorpion

Article // June 15, 2015
Read More
'Penny Dreadful' recap: 'Glorious Horrors'

Penny Dreadful recap: Glorious Horrors

Article // June 08, 2015
Read More
'Penny Dreadful' recap: 'Above the Vaulted Sky'

Penny Dreadful recap: Above the Vaulted Sky

Article // June 01, 2015
Read More
'Penny Dreadful' recap: 'Evil Spirits in Heavenly Places'

Penny Dreadful recap: Evil Spirits in Heavenly Places

Article // May 26, 2015
Read More
'Penny Dreadful' recap: 'The Nightcomers'

Penny Dreadful recap: The Nightcomers

Article // May 18, 2015
Read More
'Penny Dreadful' recap: 'Verbis Diablo'

Penny Dreadful recap: Verbis Diablo

Article // May 11, 2015
Read More
'Penny Dreadful' recap: 'Fresh Hell'

Penny Dreadful recap: Fresh Hell

Article // May 04, 2015
Read More
'Penny Dreadful': Breaking down the clues to Ethan Chandler's (werewolf?) identity

'Penny Dreadful': Breaking down the clues to Ethan Chandler's (werewolf?) identity

Article // May 01, 2015
Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com