Home
Patriots Day
Patriots Day
Patriots Day
dressmaker
New on Amazon Prime in March:
The Dressmaker
,
Gimme Danger
, more
See all the movies and TV shows coming to Amazon Prime in March
Read More
patriots-day
Patriots Day
: EW review
Read More
screen-shot-2016-12-19-at-3-39-27-pm
Boston Marathon bombing victims praise heroism in new
Patriots Day
trailer
Read More
ALL CROPS: Mark Wahlberg - Patriots Day
Patriots Day: Mark Wahlberg calls film most important movie of his career
Read More
MARK WAHLBERG -- screen grab from EW.com exclusive clip
Mark Wahlberg on
Patriots Day
: 'I needed to be a part of this'
Read More
ALL CROPS: Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg
Patriots Day: Prince's music brought cast together during 'painful' scenes
Read More
All Crops: PATRIOTS DAY (2016) Mark Wahlberg on set Writer: Title: Object Name: Credit: Karen Ballard/CBS Films Source: Lionsgate / CBS Films
Patriots Day: Mark Wahlberg's extended family appears in film
ALL CROPS: Kevin Bacon in exclusive 'Patriots Day' clip
Patriots Day: Kevin Bacon makes a tough call in exclusive clip
John Goodman Michael Beach, Mark Wahlberg costar in the drama about the Boston Marathon bombing
Image
Patriots Day reviews: Mark Wahlberg, Peter Berg's Boston Marathon bombing film screens at AFI
Image
Patriots Day trailer: Mark Wahlberg hunts Boston Marathon bombers
Image
Patriots Day teaser trailer: Mark Wahlberg film details Boston Marathon bombing horrors
Image
Patriots Day: Boston bombing movie gets new teaser poster
Image
Supergirl star Melissa Benoist joins Boston bombing movie Patriots Day
She'll play the wife of bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev
Image
Michelle Monaghan joins Boston Marathon bombing drama Patriots Day
Image
Patriots Day: John Goodman joins Boston Marathon bombing movie
Image
Patriots' Day Boston Marathon bombing movie release date
