Follow Us
Home
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity
Most Recent
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY, Katie Featherston, 2007. ©Paramount Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
Paranormal Activity
director still prefers his original ending to the film
Oren Peli talks about the battles over horror hit on Mick Garris' 'Post Mortem' podcast
Read More
Fan Event For Paramount Pictures' "Allied" - Arrivals
Brad Grey, former Paramount CEO, dies at 59
Read More
Image
'Paranormal Activity' spin-off trailer: You don't want to be 'marked'
Read More
Magic Mike Matthew Mcconaughey
The EW movie awards
Read More
'Paranormal Activity 5' gets 2013 release date
Read More
Paranormal Activity 4
Paramount gives the go-ahead to 'Paranormal Activity 5,' Latino spinoff in the works
Read More
More Paranormal Activity
'Paranormal Activity' 4 trailer
Image
'Chernobyl Diaries': Devin Kelley, Jonathan Sadowski in new image
Project X
'Project X' and 'Chronicle' prove that the found-footage way of making a movie can be applied to...anything. And that now it will be
Paranormal Activity3
'Paranormal Activity 4' confirmed
Box office report: 'Paranormal Activity 3' scores best October opening ever with $54 mil
Paranormal Activity3
'Paranormal Activity 3' scares up $8 million at midnight showings
Image
'Harry Potter,' Robert Downey Jr. to be honored at Spike TV's Scream Awards
Image
'Paranormal Activity 3' trailer: In which a little girl throws herself down a staircase
Paranormal Activity 2
'Paranormal Activity 3' trailer
'Apollo 18': the next 'Paranormal Activity'?
Image
'Apollo 18': Details on the super-secret new sci-fi flick -- EXCLUSIVE
'Paranormal Activity 3' to spook movie-goers on Oct. 21, 2011
All Paranormal Activity
'Saw' vs. 'Paranormal Activity': Round 2
Article
//
January 29, 2010
SPELLBOUND Michal Sloat faces the unknown in Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity
Article
//
December 30, 2009
'Paranormal Activity': A shocking hit
Article
//
October 30, 2009
Meet the stars of 'Paranormal Activity'
Article
//
October 16, 2009
'Paranormal Activity': A marketing campaign so ingenious it's scary
Article
//
October 07, 2009
