Pan

2015 movie

Most Recent

'Pan' Tiger Lily whitewashing debate: Rooney Mara weighs in
'I really hate, hate, hate that I am on that side of the whitewashing conversation'
Pan's Joe Wright on Tiger Lily casting controversy
'Pan': EW review
Rooney Mara on the Tiger Lily casting controversy in 'Pan': 'It wasn't great'
Hugh Jackman has sword trouble in Pan bloopers
'Pan' turns Hugh Jackman into a bad guy (and he's pretty thrilled about it)
Advertisement

More Pan

Are you brave, Peter?: Watch the latest trailer for Pan
Warner Bros. pushes back 'Pan' release to October
'Pan': EW preview
Watch Hugh Jackman pull a Johnny Depp in the trailer for 'Pan'
Rooney Mara as Tiger Lily: 'Pan' casting sparks online petition
Levi Miller cast as Peter Pan in upcoming 'Pan'
Rooney Mara as 'Peter Pan's' Tiger Lily: A look at the controversy

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com