Ozark showrunner breaks down intense finale, Ruth's fate, and the Byrdes' never-ending problems
"I think they're dragging a curse around behind them."
Jason Bateman is rewatching Ozark with his 15-year-old daughter
"She's never seen anything I've ever done," the actor tells EW.
From shocking deaths to ultimate betrayals, here's what happens in Ozark's series finale
What else would you expect from Ozark's final episodes?
Ozark cast sounds off on whether their characters can — or should — be redeemed in show's finale
Stars Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Jason Bateman and showrunner Chris Mundy join EW for a conversation about the final season.
Julia Garner on the 'life-changing experience' of Ozark: 'I could shoot it for the rest of my life'
Garner and costar Laura Linney break down their final goodbyes on the Netflix drama.
Ozark cast teases 'very satisfying' ending and why 'the blood spigot does not ever get turned off'
Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner are joined by showrunner Chris Mundy to reveal what fans can expect from the show's sendoff.
Ruth appears to shoot [SPOILER] in shocking trailer for Ozark's final episodes
Plus, Netflix announced A Farewell to Ozark, a 30-minute retrospective that serves as a love letter to the drama series.
Find out when the final episodes of Ozark drop and watch the new teaser
Ruth Langmore is out for blood in the teaser for the final episodes of 'Ozark.'
Ozark star Joseph Sikora on Frank Jr. and Ruth dynamic: 'Do I sense a spin-off?'
Ozark boss answers all our season 4 burning questions, teases final episodes
What to Watch: Ozark returns with a new big bad to begin its final season
Joseph Sikora teases his return for 'unfinished business' in Ozark final season
Meet the charismatic new big bad of Ozark's final season

New series regular Alfonso Herrera tells EW about his "unpredictable" character, Javi Elizonndro.

Netflix announces Ozark to end with two-part final season
TV // June 30, 2020
Ozark boss breaks down season 3's bloody ending, teases season 4
TV // March 28, 2020
Ozark season 3 trailer finds the Byrde family going all in
TV // March 05, 2020
Netflix announces Ozark return date with season 3 first look
TV // January 08, 2020
Here's what you need to know about Ozark
Emmys // September 23, 2019
Jason Bateman wins SAG Award for Best Actor in a TV Drama
SAG Awards // January 27, 2019
Ozark's resident scene-stealer Julia Garner is one smooth criminal
TV // August 24, 2018
Ozark season 2's intense new Netflix trailer: 'We do not kill people'
TV // July 29, 2018
Sterling K. Brown makes history with SAG Awards win
SAG Awards // January 21, 2018
Netflix's darkly comic Ozark is a gripping yarn: EW review
TV // July 21, 2017
Ozark: Jason Bateman annotates a script page from his Netflix money-laundering drama
TV // July 21, 2017
Ozark trailer: Jason Bateman and Laura Linney are in over their heads
TV // July 12, 2017
Jason Bateman on his new Netflix money-laundering drama Ozark
TV // June 21, 2017
See the first trailer for Jason Bateman's money-laundering drama Ozark
TV // May 25, 2017
