Ozark showrunner breaks down intense finale, Ruth's fate, and the Byrdes' never-ending problems
"I think they're dragging a curse around behind them."
Jason Bateman is rewatching Ozark with his 15-year-old daughter
"She's never seen anything I've ever done," the actor tells EW.
From shocking deaths to ultimate betrayals, here's what happens in Ozark's series finale
What else would you expect from Ozark's final episodes?
Ozark cast sounds off on whether their characters can — or should — be redeemed in show's finale
Stars Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Jason Bateman and showrunner Chris Mundy join EW for a conversation about the final season.
Julia Garner on the 'life-changing experience' of Ozark: 'I could shoot it for the rest of my life'
Garner and costar Laura Linney break down their final goodbyes on the Netflix drama.
Ozark cast teases 'very satisfying' ending and why 'the blood spigot does not ever get turned off'
Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner are joined by showrunner Chris Mundy to reveal what fans can expect from the show's sendoff.