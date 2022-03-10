Outlander finds its Rachel and Denzell Hunter
Izzy Meikle Small and Joey Phillips have joined the season 7 cast.
Outlander casts adult William Ransom, Jamie's son
Time for some daddy issues...
Outlander producer promises 'exciting' season 7: 'The Revolution is here'
"We almost can't wrap our arms around it," Maril Davis tells EW of next season.
Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan break down the action-packed season 6 finale
"It's the first time we've done action together," Heughan tells EW.
Outlander finale recap: Is Claire arrested for murder?
Claire and Jamie deal with an angry mob in the season 6 finale.
Outlander recap: Claire is arrested for murder
Even though she's pretty sure she didn't do it.