Outlander

Diana Gabaldon's genre-bending time travel novels come to life in the Starz series.

Outlander finds its Rachel and Denzell Hunter
Izzy Meikle Small and Joey Phillips have joined the season 7 cast.
Outlander casts adult William Ransom, Jamie's son
Time for some daddy issues...
Outlander producer promises 'exciting' season 7: 'The Revolution is here'
"We almost can't wrap our arms around it," Maril Davis tells EW of next season.
Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan break down the action-packed season 6 finale
"It's the first time we've done action together," Heughan tells EW.
Outlander finale recap: Is Claire arrested for murder?
Claire and Jamie deal with an angry mob in the season 6 finale.
Outlander recap: Claire is arrested for murder
Even though she's pretty sure she didn't do it.
Outlander recap: [SPOILER] dies on the ridge
And it appears that Claire faces the blame.
Outlander newcomer Jessica Reynolds on Malva's fate, secrets left to uncover
"I just love seeing the debate of Malva and this frustration over her," Reynolds tells EW. "Let's keep up this chat about her and whether she's good or bad."
Outlander recap: Jamie and Claire meet a friend of Bonnie Prince Charlie
Outlander favorite David Berry breaks down Lord John's return, Jamie's betrayal
Lord John is back! Get your first look at his return to Outlander
Outlander recap: We finally learn about Ian's wife and baby
Outlander star John Bell on finally revealing the trauma of Ian's Mohawk past

"Bros before hos," the actor quips about a major episode 4 reveal.

Outlander stars say having an intimacy coordinator for the first time took pressure off sex scenes
TV // March 10, 2022
Outlander premiere recap: Someone from Jamie's past arrives on Fraser's Ridge
Recaps // March 06, 2022
Outlander producer breaks down Claire's insidious coping mechanism
TV // March 06, 2022
What to Watch: Outlander finally returns for season 6, ending the longest Droughtlander ever
TV // March 06, 2022
Outlander producer teases season 6, Claire's trauma, and why the Christies are trouble
TV // March 04, 2022
Watch the epic Outlander season 6 trailer: 'Whoever you fight with, fight for yourself '
TV // January 19, 2022
Claire and Jamie get intimate in new Outlander season 6 clip
TV // December 25, 2021
The Droughtlander is nearly over: Outlander season 6 to premiere in March 2022
TV // November 22, 2021
Outlander season 6 script page shows a Jamie and Claire conversation that goes from serious to steamy
TV // October 14, 2021
Jamie and Claire contend with winter weather and impending Revolution in Outlander season 6 first footage
Comic-Con // October 09, 2021
Outlander star Caitríona Balfe teases a 'heartbreaking' and 'twisted' season 6
TV // September 17, 2021
Sam Heughan celebrates Outlander anniversary with photo of Caitríona Balfe napping with a dead body
TV // August 09, 2021
Outlander star Sam Heughan asks series fans to respect historic shooting locations
TV // May 02, 2021
Braw news: Starz greenlights season 7 of Outlander
TV // March 14, 2021
Outlander season 6 starts shooting in Scotland amid pandemic and snowstorm
TV // February 09, 2021
Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish hit the road for travel docuseries Men in Kilts
TV // June 10, 2020
Outlander season finale recap: Safe In Your Arms
Recaps // May 10, 2020
We need to talk about rape on Outlander
TV // May 10, 2020
Outlander recap: For who could ever learn to love a beast...
Recaps // April 26, 2020
Outlander recap: Snakes. Why'd it have to be snakes?
Recaps // April 19, 2020
Outlander cast rallies around Sam Heughan after he reveals years of online abuse
TV // April 17, 2020
Why parts of Outlander were made into a black-and-white silent film
TV // April 12, 2020
Outlander recap: I will always sing for you
Recaps // April 12, 2020
Outlander recap: It doesn't hurt a bit to die
Recaps // March 29, 2020
Outlander recap: Jocasta's getting married in the morning...
Recaps // March 22, 2020
