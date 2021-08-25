Outer Banks (TV Series)

'Outer Banks' becomes 'Outer Stanks' in hilarious season 2 blooper reel

'Outer Banks' star Drew Starkey unpacks Rafe's dark season 2 journey

"He's still a s----y guy, but he's definitely trying his best not to be," the actor says of his character's decision in the finale.
Are the Pogues actually superheroes? 'Outer Banks' stars address all those near-death experiences

"Our writers like to say, 'You can't kill a Pogue,'" Madelyn Cline tells EW.
'Outer Banks' stars discuss welcoming a new Pogue in the season 2 finale

Plus, watch Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, and Jonathan Daviss unpack all those finale spoilers.
'Outer Banks' showrunners break down that season 2 finale ending and tease season 3

Get ready because even more romance is coming for the Pogues next season!
'Outer Banks' star Elizabeth Mitchell reveals why her season 2 villain 'terrified' her

"Playing an entitled, white, rich woman, and so blatantly so, was really of interest to me. I wanted to explore what that looked like," the actor tells EW of joining season 2 as Carla Limbrey.
More Outer Banks (TV Series)

Watch the Pogues hilariously try to recap 'Outer Banks' season 1 in just 30 seconds

Your time starts… now!
'Outer Banks' stars dive deep on season 2's romance and adventure

"Season 2 is definitely going to test them," star Chase Stokes tells EW about all the Pogue relationships.
'Outer Banks' stars tease 'roller coaster' season 2: 'It's more intense than anybody realizes'

Watch the Pogues eulogize John B and Sarah in first 'Outer Banks' season 2 teaser

John B and Sarah are on the run in 'Outer Banks' season 2 first look

