Brie Larson addresses her reaction to Casey Affleck's Oscar win

The Best Actress Oscar winner addressed her reaction to Affleck's win.
Octavia Spencer on Oscars accountant: 'I really said some prayers for him'

The 'Hidden Figures' Oscar nominee dishes on what she saw
Jimmy Kimmel reveals the Matt Damon joke cut over Oscars mix-up

Find out how the Oscars would've ended if not for that mistake.
Colbert: Oscars 'should've been a great moment for African-Americans'

'But there's always a catch'
Academy breaks silence on best picture mix-up: 'We apologize'

The Oscars fumble: EW review

'The whole damn mess made for gripping TV,' EW critic Jef Jensen writes of the 'La La Land' and 'Moonlight' mix-up
Jimmy Kimmel sets personal record with Trump Oscars tweet

Jimmy Kimmel brings Mean Tweets to the Oscars

Oscars 2017: 'La La Land' wins Best Cinematography

Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling have 'Mickey Mouse Club' reunion at Oscars

Emma Stone made political statement with dress accessory at Oscars

Oscars attack Trump: Celebs unleashed on Hollywood's big night

Oscars 2017: Why the blue ribbons?

Academy responds to Iranian filmmaker being possibly barred from US

Academy responds to Asghar Farhadi potentially being barred from entering US

Oscars // January 28, 2017
Lee Daniels on #OscarsSoWhite: 'Stop complaining'

Lee Daniels on #OscarsSoWhite: 'Let your legacy speak and stop complaining'

Oscars // December 30, 2016
Oscars 2017: One of these 336 movies will win Best Picture

Oscars 2017: One of these 336 movies will win Best Picture

Oscars // January 23, 2017
'Doctor Strange,' 'Fantastic Beasts' among Oscar visual effects contenders

Oscars 2017: Doctor Strange, Fantastic Beasts among visual effects contenders

Oscars // January 23, 2017
Jimmy Kimmel to host 2017 Oscars ceremony

Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel to host in 2017

Oscars // January 23, 2017
ABC renews deal to broadcast the Oscars through 2028

Oscars: ABC renews deal to broadcast ceremony through 2028

Article // August 31, 2016
