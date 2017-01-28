Oscars 2017

Brie Larson addresses her reaction to Casey Affleck's Oscar win
The Best Actress Oscar winner addressed her reaction to Affleck's win.Read More
Octavia Spencer on Oscars accountant: 'I really said some prayers for him'
The 'Hidden Figures' Oscar nominee dishes on what she sawRead More
Jimmy Kimmel reveals the Matt Damon joke cut over Oscars mix-up
Find out how the Oscars would've ended if not for that mistake.Read More
Stephen Colbert: Oscars 'should've been a great moment for African-Americans'
'But there's always a catch'Read More
The Oscars fumble: EW review
'The whole damn mess made for gripping TV,' EW critic Jef Jensen writes of the 'La La Land' and 'Moonlight' mix-upRead More